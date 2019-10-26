In fourth grade or fifth grade, Rylee Stahl found himself forced to make a difficult choice — one he’s never regretted.
Back then, Stahl’s personal tug-of-war involved choosing between playing football or soccer. Even though he loved playing both sports, he chose the collisions that take place on every down over the contact that comes with executing a slide tackle.
“It was a hard decision for young Rylee,” Stahl said. “But I ultimately chose football obviously. It was just so much more fun playing football … than futbol.
“I was really into (soccer), but once I got into football and the physicality of it — the chance to hit people — that just changed everything for me.”
As a senior outside linebacker for Mifflinburg (5-5) that snapped a frustrating four-game skid in Friday night’s win over neighboring Lewisburg, Stahl spends his weekends smacking people.
Last weekend in an overtime loss to Central Mountain, the 5-foot-8, 190-pound Stahl used his instincts to repeatedly find the football, registering 15 tackles.
Stahl promptly deflected praise, opting instead to credit his teammates for their consistent efforts.
“It helps that everyone was filling their gaps and the ballcarrier just bounced my way,” said Stahl.
Success on local football fields, along with the lofty GPA (3.67) he carries, is why Stahl is the latest youngster to land The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
A fixture in the Mifflinburg lineup since he arrived on the varsity scene as a freshman, Stahl has started on defense for four consecutive seasons. He moved into a full-time offensive role as a sophomore wide receiver.
He’s been extremely productive ever since.
Entering Friday’s game, Stahl had recorded 59 stops, including six for losses. He’s also been credited with 1.5 quarterback sacks, has intercepted one pass, caused one fumble with a timely defensive stick and he’s also recovered one fumble.
When Mifflinburg has the football, Stahl has caught 40 passes for 424 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also run the ball 18 times for 73 yards and one score.
“As a receiver, his route running is way above the average,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “I know he talked to you about his 40 time (4.72), but his footwork and just his routes and just being able to read the defense in the way he runs his routes makes him real effective on the offensive side.
“On the defensive side, he just has that nose for the ball,” Dressler continued. “He studies a lot of film. He just has a natural flow (and the ability) to pick up on the play. He has that vibe for the opposing team’s offense.”
Stahl’s vibrant personality also makes him an effective captain — a role he’s willingly embraced for several seasons — because he tries to keep things light much of the time. Hhis leadership qualities also include a willingness to mentor less-experienced teammates.
“This year as a senior, you can see him trying to help some of the young guys whether it’s on the offensive or defensive side of the ball,” Dressler said. “Just trying to help them out and encouraging them and giving them a few pointers and passing down some words of wisdom.”
Stahl also sparkles in Mifflinburg’s classrooms, where his daily academic regimen includes Advanced Placement coursework in psychology, statistics and physics. He’s also taking anatomy and physiology. He took a pair of AP classes last year.
Stahl is interested in a career as a physical therapist.
Since a knee injury suffered in the final football game of his junior season caused damage to the MCL and meniscus in one of his knees, a surgical procedure to clean up the joint was followed by a lengthy rehabilitation process.
Stahl also spent several weeks last summer shadowing a physical therapist, so he could get even more first-hand knowledge about that field. While the possibilities of working with sports-related injuries intrigues him, it’s not the only reason behind his interest.
“I also love the interaction with people,” Stahl said. “I think that’s the best part of physical therapy, just getting to talk to different people and hear their stories.”
Stahl is a member of Mifflinburg’s branch of the National Honor Society, and invests plenty of time in some community-based initiatives.
Several involve the Mifflinburg football program, which pitches in whenever the local Kiwanis Club holds its 5K race on Independence Day and when help is needed during the holiday season at the Kiwanis Club’s Christmas Food Bank.
“He’s always looking for the good in everyone,” Dressler said. “We do a lot of community service things and he’s ready to jump in right away. He’s a unique kid. ... He’s the kind of kid that will do what’s right.”
Stahl also has served as a volunteer at Camp Koala — several members of his family also are involved — a bereavement camp for youngsters that have lost close family members that’s held at nearby Camp Karoondinha along Penns Creek in Millmont.
“Kids go there and learn coping mechanisms and just how to work through that,” Stahl said. “That’s horrible to have to go through that.
“It’s a multi-day camp, kids stay there and then they hear other kids’ stories, tell their stories, it’s pretty much a weekend of healing.”
Yet while Stahl enjoys punishing ballcarriers and defending pass receivers in the flat on Friday nights, he understands the importance of wanting to put people back together — whether physically or emotionally. It’s a sizable part of who he is.
“He’s got a personality that makes everybody smile and everybody laugh,” Dressler said.