YORK — Northumberland Christian struggled to make shots, and Rylie Bell scored a game-high 15 points to lead Christian School of York to a 31-28 victory over the Warriors in nonleague girls basketball on Thursday.
The game was a rematch of last year's PIAA Class A quarterfinal won by Northumberland Christian, a 59-41 victory by the Warriors on their way to a PIAA championship.
In Thursday's game, the Warriors (12-7) were just 9-of-52 from the floor, and 0-of-15 from the 3-point line.
Jenna Krum had eight points, and Carrie King added seven points for Northumberland Christian. King (12), Aubrie Hostetter (10) and Kara Wilhelm (10) all had double-digit rebounding games for the Warriors.
Christian School of York improves to 15-2.
Christian School of York 31, Northumberland Christian 28
Christian School of York (15-2) 31
Rylie Bell 4 7-13 15; Tirzah Miller 0 0-1 0; Cally Carpenter 1 0-0 2; Linda Brown 4 3-8 11; Madison Byrd 0 1-2 1; Daisa Chance 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 11-24 31.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Vivian Brown, Sophie Stephenson.
Northumberland Christian (12-7) 28
Jenika Krum 4 0-0 8; Eden Treas 1 4-4 6; Aubrie Hostetter 0 1-2 1; Kara Wilhelm 2 1-4 5; Carrie King 2 3-4 7; Ava Phillips 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 10-16 28.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Caryssa Ressler.
Score by quarters
NCS;8;0;3;17 — 28
CSY;5;10;6;10 — 31