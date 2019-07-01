Cisney uses break to win Speedweek race

By Steve Williams
For The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Dylan Cisney drove up Route 35 from Port Royal to take his first win at Selinsgrove Speedway Sunday night in round three of the Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek.
A massive pileup, as the field charged off the fourth turn, to take the green flag at the start of the 410 sprint car feature, collected Danny Dietrich, Ryan Smith, Freddie Rahmer, Mike Walter and Kyle Moody.
Blane Heimbach shot to the front when the field got restarted. He was followed by Cisney, Kyle Reinhardt, Lucas Wolfe and former NASCAR great Tony Stewart.
Reinhardt smacked the wall on lap three bringing out the caution flag.
Heimbach opened a lead while the battle on the track was for third between, Wolfe and Stewart. Heimbach had built up a three-second lead by the time he drove into lapped traffic, and by the midway point, Stewart had started to make a charge to the front, dogging Cisney for second.
Stewart rocketed into second on lap 17 coming off the fourth turn but Cisney battled back for the position.
The red flag came out when Smith, who had returned to the field after the first lap crash lost his wing, flipped and crashed hard into the first-turn fence. A palpable silence hung over the speedway until in was announced the popular Smith was okay.
A lengthy break was needed to clean up the fuel that was spilled. During the stop, Heimbach changed his wing and was sent to the back of the pack, handing the lead to Cisney.
Wolfe used the outside lane on the restart to get by Stewart for the runner-up position while Brock Zearfoss took over third. He and Stewart performed a high-speed dance around the speedway as Cisney drove away.
“That race belonged to Heimbach and its too bad what happened but I’d rather be lucky than good.” Cisney said. “Back in 2002 my dad and I stood here after my first kart win so this is unbelievable. I got some new sponsors this year and it has allowed us to travel a little bit, but I’m still not good on little tracks so it feels good to get back here.”
Cisney beat Stewart by 1.5 seconds followed by Wolfe, Zearfoss and Anthony Macri.
“When you come here to Pennsylvania you know there’s going to be a bunch of fast cars.” Stewart said. We didn’t need that red flag but you know you are fast if you can pass Lucas Wolfe in Pennsylvania.”
Macri, Cisney and Heimbach won the 410 sprint car heats. Jared Esh won the B-Main. Danny Dietrich set a fast time of 18.057 seconds.
The 305 sprint cars were just being called to the track when this story was filed.
305 sprint car heats were won by Larry McVay, Christian Ramsey and Zach Newlin. The B-Main went to, Kenny Heffner.