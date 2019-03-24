Cisney wins at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL — Dylan Cisney got the season off to great start winning the sprint car opener at the Port Royal Speedway on Saturday night in a race that didn't have caution.
“We’re just a couple of construction workers and an RV mechanic having a good time,” Cisney, who started eighth, said.
Jason Covert used his experience on the track to win the late model race. Andrew Yoder won the limited late model race.
Logan Macri settled into the lead of the sprint car race after battling fellow front-row starter Carl Bowser.
Brock Zearfoss tried to dive under Bowser in the first turn but drifted high, allowing Cisney to take his position. By lap 10, Cisney was challenging Bowser followed closely by Zearfoss. Two laps later, Cisney was running second.
Cisney trailed by almost two seconds but soon started closing the gap. In the final laps, Cisney drew to the rear nerf bar of Macri. Macri went low into the fourth turn on the final lap as Cisney went high. Macri got held up momentarily behind a lapped car allowing Cisney to get by and win by .322 seconds.
“I’ve lost so many races here on a last lap pass. It feels good to be on the other side.” Cisney, who lives just a few blocks from the speedway, said. “I love this kind of track where you have to work the pedal and work the wing.
“We’re going to try to race around a little more this year. I already have two races under my belt. You’ve got to race more than one night a week if you want to get better.”
Zearfoss, Buckwalter and Cale Conley rounded out the top five.
Cisney, Mike Wagner and Lucas Wolfe won the heat races.
Dylan Yoder took the late model lead as Gene Knaub slid high in the second turn followed by Austin Hubbard, Max Blair and Rick Eckert. A battle for second between several cars allowed Yoder to open a sizable lead.
Matt Cosner brought out the caution on lap seven when he slowed in turn two. Yoder chose to restart on the outside row in the Delaware restart, setting up a three-wide battle for second between Blair, Knaub, and Covert. Covert finally secured second when Mike Pegher brought out the caution, setting Covert back to third.
Yoder again chose to restart on the outside. Covert followed to second followed by Eckert. Jeff Rine began stalking Knaub on the low side and took over fourth on the 17th lap.
Lapped traffic on the black, slick track soon brought Covert and Eckert into play as they caught Yoder.
Covert used a lapped car and the high side to take the lead with two laps to go as he drove around the top of the second turn to win over Yoder, Eckert, Rine and Blair. Covert won his second opening day race in a row at Port Roayl.
“I’ve been coming here for a long time.” Covert said. “I knew that top was open, but I didn’t want to let anyone know early. We use a different tire and it didn’t help us early, but it did late in the race.”
Late model heats were won by Rick Eckert, Michael Norris, Austin Hubbard and Gene Knaub. Mike Lupfer and Alex Feree won the B-mains.
Eckert set a fast time of 20.469 seconds in time trials.
Andrew Yoder took the lead in the limited late model race and wired the field for the win. Devin Hart, Devin Frey, Frankie Gordon and Kenny Yoder rounded out the top five.
Dillon Stake, Todd Snook and Devin Hart took the heat races in the limited late models.