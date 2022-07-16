WILLIAMSPORT — Frustration could be seen across the faces of Williamsport City Lions FC players as their final attempt in overtime collided with the crossbar.
The missed chance preserved a 1-1 tie, and sent the final of the UPSL Division I’s playoffs into a shootout. For the first time all season, the City Lions FC lost as New Jersey Alliance FC II nipped Williamsport 5-4 in the shootout.
“It’s a horrible way to lose a game,” City Lions coach Kenny Fern said. “It falls down to one player when we are a team. I’d rather just keep playing until we get a winner. It’s a team effort. They got us here.”
The City Lions were clearly frustrated, especially after a roaring second-half comeback to tie the game, in which they posted three shots on goal. A player was taken down in the box a few seconds into the 73rd minute, netting a PK for the host Lions.
“The boys gave everything a goal down to fight back into the game,” Fern said. “We were the better team. The first half we had to make some adjustments. The second half we were far and away the better team.”
Williamsport pushed the tempo forward throughout the second half as New Jersey Alliance was forced to chase for the entire 45-minute session. Beckham Sibiski was a big part of the push in the second half, scoring the Lions' lone goal on a penalty kick.
“It’s a little nerve-racking,” Sibiski said. “It’s not something I’m not used to. It’s something I’ve dealt with at a high level before. I stepped up and buried it.”
Williamsport’s final attempt to cash in on the offensive pressure resulted in a corner being called in the final 30 seconds of overtime. Sibiski took the corner and put a perfect ball into the box for a single attempt.
The ball connected with the crossbar just two inches from giving the City Lions the outright championship. It was a painful moment followed by an even more frustrating sequence when New Jersey Alliance won 5-4 in the shootout.
“It’s always a difficult way to end the game on penalties,” New Jersey Alliance coach Adam Thompson said. “The boys played their hearts outs. As did Williamsport.”
New Jersey Alliance FC II 1, Williamsport City Lions FC 1
New Jersey wins 5-4 in shootout
Goals: NJ-Ruben Barreto, 12:52; WCL—Beckham Sibiski (PK), 74:40.
Shots: NJ, 21-17. Shots on goal: NJ, 9-5. Corners: NJ, 12-7. Saves: New Jersey Alliance FC II 4 (Steven Pires); Williamsport City Lions 8(Randy Hays).