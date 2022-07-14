When Logan Moore looked around and watched the other hopefuls trying to land additional looks — and maybe even roster spots — the former Lewisburg standout sensed that the Williamsport City Lions would be able to field a competitive side, even as a first-year soccer franchise.
Despite the talent on hand, even Moore couldn’t have imagined that he and his City Lions teammates would enjoy the level of success they’ve had during their first tour of the United Premier Soccer League.
Not only were the City Lions (10-0-2) able to navigate their way through an unbeaten regular season, but they also claimed the South Division crown.
Moore and the City Lions will square off against N.J. Alliance F.C. II at Penn College’s UPMC Field on Saturday at 4 p.m. to decide UPSL Northeast Conference champion.
“It’s crazy to think how successful we’ve been,” said Moore, the rising Misericordia junior center back who last fall was tagged a MAC Freedom second-team all-star. “I knew we were going to have a lot of talent when we all did the tryouts. You could tell we were just oozing with talent.
“We’ve just been meshing so well, and we haven’t had a full roster yet with everyone there at once. It’s just crazy to think how well the team meshes and how well we produce wins.”
Since opening the season with seven consecutive victories, the City Lions went 3-0-2 in their final five regular-season encounters. While both draws occurred on the road, Williamsport earned a pair of regular-season wins over CD Catrachos — prevailing 3-0 at home on May 21 and winning 4-2 on June 24 on the road. The City Lions defeated CD Catrachos 5-3 last weekend in the playoff semifinals.
One day later, against Allentown F.C., Moore scored on a restart as Williamsport jumped in front of its visitors. Five others also pocketed finishes as the City Lions posted a 6-0 victory.
“I don’t think we could have predicted things going this well, to be honest with you,” said assistant coach Ian Scheller, who starred at Shikellamy during his high school career. “We’re over the moon.”
While the City Lions roster features players who grew up in or around Williamsport, several local colleges have supplied players as well. In fact, Jamaican-born and Mount Aloysius forward Tevin Beadle is the team’s top scorer, and England native Alastair Stark is the No. 1 keeper.
Several players from the Valley have played significant roles in the City Lions’ surprising inaugural campaign. Moore and outside fullback Will Lowthert (Allegheny) played together at Lewisburg, while Owen Magee (Lycoming) and Jamison Bohner (Lock Haven) were Selinsgrove teammates.
Danville’s Braeden Eckard (Penn College) has received plenty of playing time in goal, while Warrior Run product Tucker Hays (Mount Aloysius) and recent Lewisburg grad Tony Burns (Susquehanna) round out Williamsport’s goalkeeping corps.
“It’s pretty cool, honestly, to be able to play with this group,” added Moore, who has developed a terrific on-field partnership at central defender whether he’s playing alongside Bohner or Wellsboro’s Will Poirier. “To play with guys I never really got to play with because we were all rivals in high school.”
Scheller and head coach Kenny Fern have really been impressed with what Magee has brought to the City Lions’ lineup — whether he’s playing up front, in an attacking midfield role or plugged in at holding mid.
“Owen Magee has probably been one of the most consistent players we’ve seen for us this season,” said Scheller, praising the Lycoming sophomore. “He’s been a revelation. I knew he would be good from coaching against him, from watching him play. … He’s just a soccer player.
“He adds so much to the team in the center of the field. … He really has done it all for us.”
Lots of players have pitched in at various times for the City Lions, who have formed a cohesive unit in their first season.
“We all really like each other,” Moore said. “We all joke around all the time. Just creating those connections where you’re comfortable with them, comfortable with you telling them what to do, comfortable with them telling you what to do. It’s just really important for the team to mesh well.
“I think we all have respect for each other.”
And now they’re all trying to win a championship together after claiming a regular-season crown that surprised all of them — even those on the coaching staff.
“We know we’re good enough. We know we have all the skills needed to win the game,” said Moore, who has had a great time reconnecting on and off the field with Lowthert. “We just need to keep our heads. If they get a little feisty, we just have to stay cool and show them we’re better on the pitch.”
N.J. Alliance F.C. II handed the City Lions one of their draws — 1-1 on June 19 in Jersey City, New Jersey — and Williamsport won 1-0 at home on May 1.
“We know they’re going to give us a tough game,” Scheller said. “This is all bonus now. We did not expect to be at this point.”