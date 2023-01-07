STATE COLLEGE — Danville sprinter Jackson Clarke won the 200-meter dash and was second in the 60 at the Kevin Dare Invitational at Penn State on Saturday.
Clarke, a senior who has signed with Princeton, won the 200 in 22.06 seconds, just ahead of Coatesville's Robert Turner (22.10). In the 60, Clarke broke seven seconds in his heat race did it again in the finals, finishing in 6.99 seconds to narrowly finish second. Richland's Evan McCracken won in 6.93 seconds.
In the girls 800, Southern Columbia state champion Kate Moncavage finished 8th in the 800 in 2:22.60. Cumberland Valley's Ashley Pines won in 2:18.89. Moncavage also finished 15th in the mile.