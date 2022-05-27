SHIPPENSBURG — He changed his look, but Jake Rose’s competitors knew who he was and what he could do.
The Southern Columbia senior, the defending state champion in the 110-meter high and 300 intermediate hurdles, entered Seth Grove Stadium at Shippensburg University on Saturday without the beard that he had sported all season.
After opening the first day of the two-day state track and field championships by winning the bronze medal in the long jump, Rose did what he always does in the 110 hurdles, crushing the field by winning his preliminary heat in a slow (for him) 14.59 seconds.
Well in front headed to the finish line, Rose — who ran a District 4 Class 2A record 14-second final a week ago — eased off the gas and coasted home.
Rose anchored the Tigers’ 4x100 relay team, without injured Braeden Wisloski — which finished second in its heat in 43.70 — and did not advance to the finals.
He then ripped off a sparkling finish in the 300 hurdles to come from behind and win his heat to move on to the finals today in that race.
Rose was joined by Mount Carmel junior Matt Scicchitano as Valley medal winners on the opening day.
Scicchitano placed fifth in the Class 3A discus.
Shamokin junior Colton Lynch guaranteed himself a medal by qualifying with a heat win in the Class 3A 400 meters, and East Juniata senior Rowan Smith did the same with a heat win in the 300 hurdles.
After getting himself into some trouble at the start of his 300-meter intermediate hurdles preliminary race, Rose showed why he is the returning state champion in both of his races.
In his final event of a long day, interrupted by severe thunderstorms, resulting in more than a two-hour delay, Rose turned on the speed and used what he has learned over the last four years to overcome a rare deficit and win his 300 heat race.
The win, also in a slower than usual time for Rose of 40.57 seconds, him for this afternoon’s finals.
Earlier, the University of Pennsylvania-bound star won the bronze medal in the long jump with a personal-best 22 feet, 3 inches, and qualified for today’s 110-meter hurdles championship by winning his heat in 14.59.
Rose also anchored the Southern Columbia 4x100 relay with Ashton Helwig, Jaymen Golden and Alex Morrison.
Coming off the disappointment of the 4x100, Rose was slow to get started.
“I came out of the first hurdle semi-strong, and I went over the second hurdle and almost fell again,” he said. “The third hurdle wasn’t clean, but I finished the race strong.”
Rose was just behind the next runner, Ty Tindal, of Martin Saints Classical (District 1) as he cleared the final hurdle and caught him about 10 meters from the finish.
“I ended up catching him, thankfully. I relied on my training, and I knew what I had to do what,” Rose said.
By the time he joined his competitors and easily won his heat of the 110-meter high hurdles Rose had already earned a medal in the long jump.
Even that came with some disappointment because, well, it wasn’t a gold, which has become Rose’s favorite color.
He jumped a personal-best by one-half inch with his winning jump of 22-3.
Rose has lofty goals for his final day of competing with the Tigers.
“In the 300, I just want to win; in the 110s, I’d like to go under 14 and break the state record,” he said.
Scicchitano said he was thrilled to get a state medal, but he left Seth Grove Stadium with a feeling that he could have done better.
Noting that he was either in seventh or eighth place before his final throw, Scicchitano said he knew he had to hit something big, and he did with the 157.
“I scratched on a lot of throws, so I’m not happy, but it is what it is,” Scicchitano said. “I will learn from it and work on getting my spin down, and I’ll definitely be back next year, hopefully, to get first.
“Next year I feel like I can get in the 180s, if I get my spin down.”
The Red Tornado said that form would be a focus during the offseason.
“My second-best throw from power was the one that got me in the top nine, so I feel when I get my spin down the sky’s the limit,” Scicchitano said.
Lynch finished the 400 in 48.33 seconds to advance.
“That’s what I put my mind to, what I came to do,” he said. “Now there is no pressure. Either way, I get a medal and that’s what I want.”
Lynch also had a goal of running under 48 seconds before the season ends, and he still believes it can happen.
“Today I came out, and I just wasn’t feeling myself. I was nervous, but I kind of got that out of my system. (Today) with that great competition there, I think I’m going to hit that mark,” Lynch said.
Lynch also ran in the 200-meter preliminaries but fell short of a finals berth. He was third in his heat in 22.77.
East Juniata’s Smith, who is headed to Susquehanna University, ran a 40.80 in his heat, after running a personal-best 40.23 to win the district meet last week.
“I’m excited (about today’s finals),” he said. “But I’m not going to try to stress about it too much about it.”
He said the weather delay of more than two hours made him more anxious.
“I was ready to go when we got here, and we watched (teammate) Josef Book run, and just as I was ready to go, they ended up moving it,” he said.
Following are the other Valley athletes who competed but did not advance nor earn a medal:
Class 2A: Mount Carmel sophomore Xavier Diaz, fifth in his heat (11.40) in the 100; Mount Carmel junior Michael Farronato, 12th in the javelin (150-0); Southern junior Tyler Arnold, 18th in the high jump (5-10); Southern senior Alex Morrison, third in his heat in the 200, (22.89); Diaz, second in heat in 200 (22.92)l; and the Mount Carmel 4x100 relay team of Cole Spears, Garrett Varano, Farronato and Diaz fifth in heat (44.37); East Juniata sophomore Book, third in heat in 300 hurdles (41.17); Chris Aviles, fifth in heat of 200 (23.33); the Warrior Run 4x400 relay team of Nathan McCormack, Cody Goodspeed, Colby LeBarron and Alex Brown, fifth in its heat (3:31.27); Milton sophomore Ryan Bickhart, 23rd in the 1,600 (4:37.69).
Class 3A: senior Carter Smink, sixth in heat in the 110 hurdles (15.72); and Shamokin freshman Case Lichty, 10th overall in the triple jump (39-3¾); Lewisburg senior Zachary Gose, ninth in the shot put (51-8); Lewisburg junior Cam Michaels, third in heat of 200 (22.69); Shikellamy junior Chase Morgan, third in heat of 200 (22.45); Lewisburg senior Jacob Hess, 12th in the 1,600 (personal-best 4:17.18); Danville senior Evan Klinger, 29th in 1,600 4:34.67); and Shikellamy sophomore Jayden Packer, 14th in the pole vault (13-6).