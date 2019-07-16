As grinning Selinsgrove players continued to celebrate and pose for keepsake photos with friends and families Friday night, manager Shawn Felty shared several keys as to why his youthful bunch was able to claim the District 13 Junior baseball crown.
Although one of those keys was physical and carried all sorts of clout throughout Friday’s 11-1 thumping of Mifflinburg — in six innings — the other definitely was just as critical as effectively swinging the bats was to Selinsgrove’s championship chase.
Especially since Felty’s club, like Mifflinburg, was facing a win-or-else predicament.
Some four days since mining District 13 gold, Selinsgrove will begin its collective quest for yet another championship tonight (5:30) at Lock Haven University, where the Section 3 tournament gets underway with Felty’s crew taking on District 15 champ Wellsboro.
District 12 champion Keystone is the other squad in the three-team field, which will send only its survivor to the state tournament (July 24-28) in DuBois.
And a Selinsgrove side that arrived Friday night at the New Berlin Recreation Complex still stinging from the 10-3 setback it was dealt nearly 48 hours earlier by Mifflinburg, stepped on the field sporting much-clearer outlooks and ready to hit.
“These kids have worked hard throughout the season,” Felty said. “We tried not to put any pressure on them, tried to keep them relaxed. I felt like last game might have been a little tense, and there might have been a little pressing (by our guys).
“But this game they relaxed and were patient at the plate,” Felty added. “We had two good days of practice and they were excited to play.”
Another plus? Just eight pitches in, thanks to Steven Miller’s three-run homer in the top of the first inning, Selinsgrove was sporting a 3-0 lead.
By the time the mercy rule ended the game after six innings — and Selinsgrove was awarded its championship banner — Felty’s lineup had worked over three Mifflinburg pitchers for 11 base hits, six walks and was plunked by one errant pitch.
Josh Domaracki booked five singles in five trips to the plate, scoring twice while chasing home four runs. Meanwhile, Tucker Teats and Sylvan Martin shared four hits, three runs and two RBIs. Obviously, Miller’s early blast triggered a long-burning offensive fuse.
“Considering it was a lopsided game and a lopsided inning, we actually hit the ball pretty well,” said Felty, whose ballclub erupted for 10 runs in the first three innings. “We just felt our bats had to show up sooner or later. Tonight, from the top of the lineup to the bottom, everybody came ready to play, was loose and ready to hit.
“It was just fun to watch.”
Maybe more fireworks will detonate once Selinsgrove’s baseball-playing outfit arrives in Clinton County for its encounter with Wellsboro — and more. Particularly since Domaracki (.400, 3 runs, 6 RBIs), Teats (.438, 2 runs, 3 RBIs), Miller (.286, run, 4 RBIs) and Martin (.385, 4 runs, 4 RBIs) were productive throughout District 13 play.
And while Domaracki pitched in three of the four District 12 games — 8.1 IP, 3 H, 10 K — Jake Anders appeared in all four outings as the lefty-righty tandem yielded one earned run between them. In 10-plus innings, Anders allowed five hits and fanned 21.
Anders and his nasty breaking pitch also bounced off with two of Selinsgrove’s three victories.
Wellsboro closed out its run to the District 15 title by blistering Sayre 12-2 to win the best-of-three series, while Keystone needed to turn back Loyalsock twice to capture the District 12 flag. Gabe Johnson tossed a three-hitter for Keystone in the D12 final.
In its second victory over Loyalsock — an 8-1 decision — Keystone picked up two hits apiece from Kelvin Probst, Mason Miller and Braylen Corter. Corter had three knocks in Keystone’s earlier 11-6 conquest of Loyalsock.
So while Felty hopes his Selinsgrove squad arrives ready to swing the bats — much as they did against Mifflinburg — coming ready to play should not be a problem.
“I’m really excited and the entire team’s really excited going to sectionals,” Miller said following Friday’s victory. “Most of us have been there already and we want to get to states and do good in states — so that’s what (we’ll focus on) now.”