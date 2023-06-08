The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Kody Clemens came through with a game-ending single, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Thursday night for their fifth victory in a row.
Brandon Marsh tied it in the ninth with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly for the defending NL champion Phillies (30-32).
“These guys never quit,” Wheeler said.
Nick Maton hit a go-ahead single in the top of the ninth after Tyler Nevin broke up Wheeler’s no-hit bid with one out in the eighth for the Tigers, who lost their sixth straight and eighth in the last nine.
Bryce Harper led off the bottom of the ninth with a double off Alex Lange (3-2), and Trea Turner walked. After J.T. Realmuto struck out, Bryson Stott loaded the bases with an infield single. Marsh tied it on a liner to deep left field before Clemens laced a 96 mph sinker into right to score Turner from second.
“It was amazing,” Clemens said. “Got a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it.”
Wheeler retired Akil Baddoo on a grounder to begin the eighth. Jonathan Schoop then hit a chopper to third baseman Josh Harrison, and Clemens couldn’t hold onto Harrison’s one-hop throw to first that would’ve had Schoop. Harrison was charged with a throwing error.
“I have to make that play,” Clemens said.
Nevin then lined a sharp single to right field, moving pinch-runner Jake Marisnick to third and ending Wheeler’s night after 108 pitches. He struck out eight, walked one and hit a batter.
“Pace was good, pitches were working,” Wheeler said.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he would’ve let Wheeler throw 120 pitches at most if the no-hitter was still intact.
Orioles 6, Brewers 3
MILWAUKEE — Gunnar Henderson is showing a flair for the dramatic in his rookie season.
Henderson hit a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning to put Baltimore ahead for good, and the Orioles rallied from a three-run deficit to beat Milwaukee.
Henderson’s opposite-field drive came six days after he hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning of a 3-2 victory at San Francisco.
“That’s what you dream of as a kid, is being in those situations and coming through,” Henderson said.
The Brewers took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and were in control for much of the game until the Orioles attacked Milwaukee’s bullpen by scoring six runs over the final three innings.
Baltimore’s comeback enabled the Orioles to avoid a three-game sweep. The Orioles haven’t been swept in a series all season.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 6, Yankees 5
Yankees 3, White Sox 0
NEW YORK — Randy Vásquez pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning for his first major league win, Billy McKinney hit his first home run with New York, and the Yankees beat Chicago for a doubleheader split.
The White Sox extended their winning streak to a season-high five games with a victory in the opener, when Eloy Jiménez hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh off Michael King. Jake Burger had a two-run shot off Yankees starter Luis Severino before Luis Robert Jr. and Yoán Moncada also went deep against the right-hander.
In the second game, Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer off Chicago starter Mike Clevinger (3-4) in the fourth. Torres missed a game-winning three-run homer off Kendall Graveman by a few feet down the right-field line in the opener.
McKinney was called up from the minors Wednesday when star slugger Aaron Judge went on the 10-day injured list with a sprained and bruised right big toe. The 28-year-old outfielder tripled in the opener and homered into the right-field bleachers in the fifth inning of Game 2 to make it 3-0.
Making his second big league start, Vásquez (1-1) allowed a single to Jiménez that put runners at first and second in the first. The rookie retired the next 15 hitters until Gavin Sheets singled, and was lifted after plunking Robert in the back to put two on with two outs in the sixth.
The right-hander, who was 1-6 at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, struck out three, walked one and got eight outs on groundballs.
Rays 4, Twins 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Minnesota’s Bailey Ober retired all nine batters through three innings against MLB-best Tampa Bay.
Then the umpires had him wash his hands after a foreign substance inspection before taking the mound in the fourth, and before the inning was done the 6-foot-9 right-hander had lost his perfect game and lead as the Rays beat the slumping AL Central-leading Twins.
Randy Arozarena walked with two outs in the fourth. Luke Raley had an RBI triple, and Harold Ramírez hit a two-run shot on back-to-back pitches off Ober to put the Rays up 3-1.
The start of the bottom of the fourth was delayed when Ober left the field to wash his hands.
“I had too much sweat on my hands, and I use the rosin when I’m out on the field, so he thought it was too much and told me just go back in there and wash my hands,” Ober said.
Yonny Chirinos (3-1), recalled from Triple-A Durham before the game, allowed one run and five hits over 52/3 innings in his first big-league appearance since April 29.
Guardians 10, Red Sox 3
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez homered in his first three at-bats — and from both sides of the plate — to power Cleveland to a victory over Boston.
Ramírez connected for a solo shot in the first inning off Matt Dermody (0-1), belted a two-run shot — his 200th career homer — in the third and added another solo blast in the sixth when the Guardians hit for the cycle, had eight straight hits and scored five times.
Ramírez came up a second time in the sixth bidding for a rare four-homer game, but struck out swinging. The four-time All-Star third baseman had another chance in the eighth, but grounded to third.
Blue Jays 3, Astros 3
TORONTO — Brandon Belt had a tiebreaking RBI single, José Berríos pitched six innings to win his third straight decision, and Toronto beat Houston.
Alejandro Kirk added an RBI double, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base twice as the Blue Jays took three of four from the Astros and won the season series 4-3.
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez left after one at-bat because of a sore right oblique. Alvarez grounded out to first base in the first and was replaced at DH by Corey Julks when his turn came up again in the third.
Berríos (6-4) allowed two runs and four hits, walked two and struck out one. Yimi Garcia worked the seventh, Erik Swanson pitched the eighth and Jordan Romano finished for his 17th save in 20 chances.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 13, Mets 10 (10 inn.)
ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies lined a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, and Atlanta rallied to beat reeling New York for a three-game sweep.
Orlando Arcia hit a tying solo homer off Mets closer David Robertson in the ninth to help the NL East leaders win their fifth straight.
New York, which has dropped six in a row for the first time since August 2019, had won 122 consecutive games when leading after eight innings.
The Mets (30-33) wasted two home runs from rookie Francisco Álvarez and an early grand slam from Brandon Nimmo as three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander was ineffective.
Atlanta overcame a 9-5 deficit and came back from at least three runs down to win all three games in the series. It marked the first time in their 62-season history the Mets lost three consecutive games they led by three runs or more.
Giants 6, Rockies 4
DENVER — Brandon Crawford had a pinch-hit RBI double to spark a three-run ninth, and San Francisco beat Colorado for the 11th straight time.
Michael Conforto and Thairo Estrada homered to help San Francisco sweep its seventh straight series from Colorado. Scott Alexander (5-0) got the win with an inning of relief and Camilo Doval finished for his 16th save.
Nolan Jones had three hits for the Rockies. They have lost four straight.
San Francisco is 16-3 at Coors Field dating to Sept. 6, 2021.
Dodgers 6, Reds 0
CINCINNATI — Clayton Kershaw said he knew he had to do his part to stop the bleeding.
Following two straight walk-off losses, the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and former league MVP pitched seven scoreless innings, and struck out nine as Los Angeles defeated Cincinnati to snap a four-game losing streak, and avoid a series sweep.
“Offense did it again today,” Kershaw said. “Six early runs, so, as the starting pitcher, you’ve got to make that hold up. It was very similar to the last game I pitched against the Yankees (June 2). They (Dodgers hitters) gave me a bunch of runs early, so I just tried to pound the zone as best I can and today it worked out.”
Kershaw (8-4, 2.95 ERA) scattered five hits and walked two, Chris Taylor hit his 10th home run of the season and Los Angeles improved to 10-3 against Cincinnati dating back to September 2021.
The Dodgers struck first in the third, scoring three runs against Reds starter Graham Ashcraft (3-5, 6.78 ERA).