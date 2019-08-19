Clemson, in some ways, has become a darling of a football program for those outside of the southeastern region of the country. It’s probably safe to say college football fans in many parts of the southeast (I’m looking at you, Auburn and LSU), have also delighted in the Tigers’ rise.
You see, Clemson’s success has offered a break from the Nick Saban-led Alabama dynasty that’s been responsible for five national championships in the last 10 years. The Tigers beat Alabama in the 2017 and 2019 in title games.
Clemson’s meteoric rise hasn’t come without a cost, however. Head coach Dabo Swinney recently found himself engulfed in controversy after comments about former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant. Such is life under the spotlight of national exposure.
After starting four games for the Tigers last season, Bryant departed for Missouri when Swinney announced then-freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence would take over as the starter. Lawrence ultimately led Clemson to an undefeated season that culminated with a 44-16 rout of Alabama in the national championship game.
When asked earlier this month whether Bryant received a national championship ring, Swinney told ESPN, “He wasn’t on the team. You’ve gotta be on the team to get a ring. I love Kelly and appreciate what he did for us, but he decided to move on.”
Swinney’s reasoning seems so simple, but it isn’t.
For starters, it unfairly opened Bryant to a wave of opinions and headlines. By all accounts, Bryant — a graduate transfer — appears to be happy at Missouri, and he’s the expected starter for the season opener against Wyoming. Bryant hadn’t, at least publicly, taken issue with the fact he didn’t receive a ring, so Swinney could have simply answered “no” and moved to the next question.
Swinney’s answer also delegitimized Bryant’s role at Clemson. Bryant posted 259 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns against Texas A&M last September to help Clemson escape with a two-point win that kept its national title ambitions intact. Bryant led Clemson to a 4-0 start before Lawrence was named the starter in late September.
Bryant also played in 14 games as a junior and guided Clemson to 12 wins, an ACC title and an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Swinney’s gripe appears to be misplaced.
The NCAA allows players to play in four games and still maintain their redshirt. One certainly can’t blame Bryant for seeing the writing on the wall with Lawrence and deeming it in his best interest to explore his options. Had he remained at Clemson and played in another game, he risked losing the chance to play again. Bryant ensured himself another year of eligibility by leaving when he did.
Perhaps Swinney should direct his angst toward the NCAA, not a player who took full advantage of its rule.
To be fair to Swinney, he did allow Bryant the courtesy of knowing within that four-game window that he planned to start Lawrence. Perhaps Bryant knew he was in for an uphill battle when Lawrence signed with Clemson. Lawrence arrived with a five-star recruiting ranking and a skill set that defied his age.
Bryant maturely deflected Swinney’s comments last week when he told The Athletic’s Peter Baugh, “A ring is a ring. I’m in Missouri, and I don’t pay any mind to that. Everybody else can make a story about it, which it’s not really a story.”
Bryant is right. The Swinney-ring story gained such traction because it’s the offseason, and any news is amplified. However, that doesn’t take away from the fact Swinney’s comments were in poor taste and unfairly made Bryant a target of opinions and misplaced criticism by some.
It’s Swinney’s prerogative as to who he decides to give a ring, but he would have been better served by just answering “no” and leaving his feelings about Bryant’s departure between himself and his former quarterback.
Elton Hayes covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.