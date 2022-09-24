The Associated Press
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman’s fourth-down pass in the end zone to help No. 5 Clemson hold off No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime on Saturday.
Wiggins had been targeted frequently by Hartman and the Wake Forest receivers but came through to knock away Hartman’s final ball for A.T. Perry.
D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns to lead Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC), including the go-ahead score over the middle to Davis Allen to start the second overtime.
Hartman threw for 337 yards and a program-record six touchdowns for Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1), including two each to Jahmal Banks and Donavon Greene.
No. 1 Georgia 39, Kent State 22
ATHENS, Ga. — Brock Bowers scored two more touchdowns, and Georgia survived a sloppy performance and surprisingly gritty effort from Kent State.
The Bulldogs (4-0) turned it over three times, struggled in the red zone, were burned on a fake punt and gave up several big plays to Kent State (1-3) in what was easily their worst performance of the season.
No. 2 Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young passed for a season-high 385 yards and four touchdowns, and Alabama beat Vanderbilt in the SEC opener for both teams.
It was the first 300-yard game of the season for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, who didn’t play in the fourth quarter, and completed 25-of-36 passes.
No. 3 Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cade Stover and Emeka Egbuka each caught two of C.J. Stroud’s five touchdown passes, Miyan Williams rushed for two more scores, and Ohio State blew by Wisconsin early.
The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) scored touchdowns on their first four drives and led 31-7 at the half. Wisconsin could only slow them down after that but didn’t get closer than 21 points.
Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Williams both had 100-yard games; Henderson had 121 yards, and Williams averaged more than 9 yards per carry in rumbling for 101.
Stroud completed 17 of 27 attempts for 281 yards and also threw an interception for the first time this season. His other TD pass was a 12-yarder to Southern Columbia graduate Julian Fleming, his third TD grab in two games.
Stroud has 16 touchdown passes in four games.
No. 4 Michigan 34, Maryland 27
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 243 yards and two touchdowns to help Michigan top Maryland in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Corum, who tied the school record with five rushing touchdowns against UConn a week earlier, had a career-high 30 carries. He became the first Michigan back to rush for 200 yards since Karan Higdon in 2017.
Kansas State 41, No. 6 Oklahoma 34
NORMAN, Okla. — Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned Oklahoma.
Martinez also passed for 234 yards and a score, and Deuce Vaughn rushed for 116 yards for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12).
It was first-year Oklahoma coach Brent Venables’ first loss as a head coach, and it came against his alma mater. Kansas State also beat Oklahoma in 2012, 2014, 2019 and 2020.
Dillon Gabriel passed for 330 yards and four touchdowns, and Eric Gray ran for 114 yards for the Sooners (3-1, 0-1).
No. 8 Kentucky 31, Northern Illinois 23
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Will Levis tied a career best with four touchdown passes, including critical scores of 70 and 40 yards to Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson, respectively, after halftime, and Kentucky held off Northern Illinois.
After allowing the pesky Huskies a tying touchdown seconds before halftime, Levis put the Wildcats (4-0) ahead 21-14 just 58 seconds into the third quarter by hitting Brown across the middle on third and 10. Coming a snap after the senior quarterback was nearly intercepted, it was just what Kentucky needed to gain room from a NIU squad unfazed by being 26-point underdogs.
No. 12 N.C. State 41, UConn 10
RALEIGH, N.C. — Devin Leary threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns — including a 75-yarder on the first play from scrimmage — and North Carolina State routed UConn.
Leary completed 32-of-44 passes for the Wolfpack (4-0), while throwing touchdowns to four different receivers, including one to sophomore Porter Rooks for the first score of his career.
No. 15 Oregon 44, Washington State 41
PULLMAN, Wash. — Quarterback Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin with 1:21 left to give Oregon its first lead of the game, with the Ducks scoring three late touchdowns to defeat Washington State.
Washington State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) had taken a 34-22 lead with just over six minutes left, but the Ducks (3-1, 1-0) broke through on offense to secure the victory.
No. 16 Mississippi 35, Tulsa 27
OXFORD, Miss. — Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Judkins accounted for four touchdowns in the second quarter as Mississippi rallied from an early deficit to beat Tulsa.
Ole Miss (4-0) trailed for the first time this season, 14-7, before the decisive 28-point outburst.
No. 17 Baylor 31, Iowa State 24
AMES, Iowa — Blake Shapen threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns as Baylor held on to beat Iowa State in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
The loss snapped the Cyclones’ 11-game home winning streak against conference rivals.
No. 23 Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21
ARLINGTON, Texas — Devon Achane rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown, Demani Richardson sprinted the final 82 yards on a wild fumble return for another score, and Texas A&M beat Arkansas.
The Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1 SEC) had a chance to take the lead with 1:30 remaining, but Cam Little’s 42-yard field goal attempt from the left hashmark hit near the top of the right upright — and fluttered to the ground in the end zone no good. That drive came right after the Aggies had missed a longer field goal attempt.
Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) has back-to-back wins over ranked teams since that embarrassing 17-14 home loss to Appalachian State two weeks ago.