AP Top 25 Podcast: Uncertain East, wide-open West in Big Ten

Penn State head coach James Franklin responds to a question during the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days Friday, July 19, 2019, in Chicago.

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Penn State checked in at No. 14 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll released Thursday. Penn State was ranked No. 9 to begin the 2018 season.

Defending national champion Clemson tops the list. The Tigers received 59 of 65 first-place votes with the other six going to No. 2 Alabama.

The Nittany Lions received the third-highest ranking of Big Ten teams. Including Penn State, seven Big Ten programs earned preseason rankings: Ohio State (No.5); Michigan (No. 7); Wisconsin (No. 17); Iowa (No. 19); Michigan State (No. 20); Northwestern (No. 25).

Nebraska fell just shy of making the top 25 with 152 votes, while Minnesota received one vote.  

The Nittany Lions are scheduled to play four teams – Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa and Michigan State – ranked in the Amway Coaches Poll.  

Penn State opens its 2019 season on Aug. 31 against Idaho. 

