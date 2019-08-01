Penn State checked in at No. 14 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll released Thursday. Penn State was ranked No. 9 to begin the 2018 season.
Defending national champion Clemson tops the list. The Tigers received 59 of 65 first-place votes with the other six going to No. 2 Alabama.
The Nittany Lions received the third-highest ranking of Big Ten teams. Including Penn State, seven Big Ten programs earned preseason rankings: Ohio State (No.5); Michigan (No. 7); Wisconsin (No. 17); Iowa (No. 19); Michigan State (No. 20); Northwestern (No. 25).
Nebraska fell just shy of making the top 25 with 152 votes, while Minnesota received one vote.
The Nittany Lions are scheduled to play four teams – Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa and Michigan State – ranked in the Amway Coaches Poll.
Penn State opens its 2019 season on Aug. 31 against Idaho.