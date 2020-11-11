Clifford has borne PSU's running load

One of the positives for Penn State heading into the 2020 season was the depth of its backfield.
Having four talented rushers was expected to allow each of the Nittany Lions’ four backs to share the load and preserve their bodies from the wear and tear of the nine-game season.
Penn State’s running back room looks vastly different now than it did in early September, as Journey Brown and Noah Cain are out with injuries. Brown is sidelined with an undisclosed medical issue, while Cain suffered a season-ending leg injury against Indiana in Week 1.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford takes a team-leading 52 carries into this Saturday’s matchup against Nebraska (noon, Fox Sports 1). The Nittany Lions’ signal-caller tallied a Penn State-high 17 carries (26 yards) in last week’s loss against Maryland.
Starting running back Devyn Ford and backup running back Caziah Holmes each ended the contest with nine carries.
Further adding to Clifford’s active afternoon was Maryland’s defense sacked him seven times.
“They’re giving it everything they’ve got, and I have to trust them, and I understand that,” Clifford said after Saturday’s loss. “Somebody’s going to miss a block — it’s going to happen. … If somebody misses a block and we have to throw the ball away, that doesn’t mean that on the next down that everyone’s not going to do their job.”
Clifford led all Penn State rushers with 18 carries in Week 2’s loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions’ second-leading rusher, Ford, finished with eight carries.
While Clifford ranked second in carries in Penn State’s season-opener at Indiana, he trailed Ford — the Nittany Lions’ leading rusher— by just three carries with 17.
“I think the number’s a little bit skewed because a lot of those runs are scrambles or pressures or things like that, so it’s worked out that way, but at the end of the day, the numbers are the numbers,” Penn State coach James Franklin said on Tuesday.
Through three games in 2019 — Clifford’s first as Penn State’s starting quarterback — the redshirt junior tallied just 25 carries. He had seven carries in wins against Idaho and Pittsburgh, and he recorded 11 in a win against Buffalo.
Including Buffalo, Clifford recorded 10 or more carries in seven of his 12 starts last season: Iowa (16), Memphis (13), Purdue (11), Michigan (11), Minnesota (10) and Indiana (10).
Clifford suffered a leg injury during last year’s game at Ohio State that caused him to him miss most of the second half of that contest, along with Penn State’s regular-season finale against Rutgers.
He started the Cotton Bowl and finished the 2019 season with 116 carries for 402 yards rushing.
Franklin acknowledged that his quarterback received a large workload through the first three games. He said finding a balance in the Nittany Lions’ run game attack is part of first-year offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s game plan. Once it’s achieved, it should open up other facets of Penn State’s offensive attack.
“With Kirk and what I know he wants to do — and what I’ve seen him do — it starts with the run game,” Franklin said. “Once you get the run game going, then RPO (run-pass option) and the play-action pass all come off of that. That’s where you create the explosive plays, and that’s where you get into manageable third-down situations.
“I think that’s also where you can wear people down with your running game so that when you do have to drop back and pass, you’ve been able to wear people down from the physicality of your run game.”