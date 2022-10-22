On a night when he was showered with boos before the game started, Penn State’s sixth-year quarterback, Sean Clifford, continued to climb the Nittany Lions’ passing record book.
Clifford became the program’s all-time leader in completions in the win over Minnesota, hitting 23 of 31 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns. With 23 completions, Clifford has 722 for his career, breaking the record of 720 set by Trace McSorley from 2015-18. McSorley, now with the Arizona Cardinals, was in attendance for the annual White Out game.
Clifford’s 22nd completion of the night was a 9-yard slant to Parker Washington on fourth-and-3 late in the third quarter. On the next play, Minnesota failed to cover Mitchell Tinsley on the edge, and Clifford pitched it to him for a 20-yard TD — Clifford’s fourth of the night — on his final attempt of the game.
The night started roughly for Clifford, who was booed by fans when he was announced as the starter during pregame. The boos grew considerably louder when Penn State went three-and-out on its first two series, and when Clifford threw an interception that led to a Minnesota field goal and the first points of the game.
Clifford’s four TD passes give him 75 for his career, two shy of McSorley’s record.
True freshman Drew Allar, who some called to become the starter after last week’s loss, entered the game midway through the fourth with the score 38-17.
2012 team honoredMembers of Penn State’s 2012 team were recognized Saturday.
That was coach Bill O’Brien’s first team, the group that was on campus when the Jerry Sandusky scandal broke in the fall of 2011, and led to the firing of coach Joe Paterno late in the season.
The group is memorialized with a number on the side of the suites in Beaver Stadium, an honor normally reserved for league or national champions, or unbeaten teams.
About a dozen members of the team, including fullback Michael Zordich, were honored in the first half. Following the announcement of NCAA sanctions in the summer of July 2012, Zordich and All-American linebacker Michael Mauti became the voices of the program, with an impassioned speech about the team staying together after the NCAA allowed all players to transfer without sitting out a year.
Date to rememberPenn State is now 10-8 on Oct. 22, and most PSU fans remember the last victory on that date.
It was Oct. 22, 2016, when Penn State stunned No. 2 Ohio State 24-21 on Grant Haley’s blocked field goal return for a score late in the fourth quarter. The win propelled the Nittany Lions to their last Big Ten title and a berth in the Rose Bowl.
White Out impactMinnesota was a newcomer to Penn State’s White Out experience, touted nationally as one of the more difficult environments to play in.
The Golden Gophers were called for a false start twice on their first offensive series and then thrice more in the first half.