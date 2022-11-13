Early in the first quarter of Saturday’s contest against the Terrapins, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford toppled the program’s record for career yards passing when he connected with tight end Brenton Strange for a 16-yard completion.
The completion moved Clifford past Trace McSorley’s career 9,899 yards, which McSorley compiled from 2015 to 2018. Clifford will carry 10,023 career yards passing into the Nittany Lions’ final two regular-season games and postseason bowl contest.
The fourth-year starter is the seventh Big Ten signal caller to accumulate 10,000 career yards passing.
“He’s done a lot of great things for us,” Penn State tight end Theo Johnson said of Clifford. “He’s a winner. Tough, tough guy – a great leader. That’s my quarterback. I’m happy that he’s my quarterback, and I’m going to be sad to see him leave. He’s done a lot of great things, and he’s really helped me in my development as a player.”
Setting the tone
Maryland’s 134 yards were the fourth-fewest a Penn State defense has allowed under Franklin. The Nittany Lions’ shutout against their Big Ten East neighbor marked the defense’s eighth during Franklin’s nine-year tenure.
Over the past two weeks, Penn State’s defense has yielded 330 yards to opponents.
Nittany Lions climb in AP Top 25
Penn State elevated three spots to No. 11 with 882 points in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday.
The Nittany Lions are No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which are released on Tuesdays.
Three Big Ten teams appeared in the AP Top 25 this week with Ohio State (No. 2, 1501 points) and Michigan (No. 3, 1,453 points) joining the Nittany Lions. Ohio State received one first-place vote after taking down Indiana, 56-14, in Columbus on Saturday. Illinois and Minnesota appeared in the “others receiving votes” category.
Georgia maintained its hold on No. 1 (1,574 points), while No. 4 TCU (1,374 points) and No. 5 Tennessee (1,341 points) rounded out the top five.
This week’s College Football Playoff rankings will be released at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.