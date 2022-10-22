STATE COLLEGE — For the better part of the last week, Penn State’s use of tight ends during a loss at Michigan remained a topic of discussion after the unit had emerged as a bright spot during the Nittany Lions’ 5-0 start.
On Saturday, the unit experienced a revival of sorts.
Nittany Lion tight ends combined for 118 yards and two touchdowns as No. 16 Penn State defeated Minnesota, 45-17, in front of a crowd of 109,817 at Beaver Stadium during this year’s White Out.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford shook off a first-quarter interception to finish 23-of-31 passing for 295 yards with four touchdowns. The fourth-year starter upped his career touchdown total to 75, two off the all-time program record. The four-touchdown outing was the fifth of his career. Clifford connected on 16 of his 22 pass attempts after the interception that drew boos from the crowd.
Tight end Theo Johnson led the Nittany Lions with 75 yards and one touchdown on five catches. Fellow TE Tyler Warren reached the end zone via a 38-yard scoring reception in the second quarter to give Penn State a lead it would never relinquish.
Penn State accumulated 479 yards against a Minnesota defense that held opponents to a 263.7 yards-per-game average through six games.
Lions wide receivers Mitchell Tinsley and Parker Washington hauled in touchdown receptions of 35 and 20 yards, respectively. Running back Nicholas Singleton posted touchdown runs of 16 and 30 yards en route to a team-high 79 yards rushing on 13 carries. Kaytron Allen added 77 yards on 15 carries.
Playing without quarterback Tanner Morgan due to a concussion he sustained last week against Illinois, Minnesota’s Athan Kaliakmanis made the first start of his collegiate career. The redshirt freshman finished 9-for-22 passing for 175 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim had 102 yards rushing and one touchdown. Without Morgan, Minnesota relied on a run-heavy game plan that gave Ibrahim a season-high 30 carries. Ibrahim entered Saturday as the Big Ten’s second-most productive running back behind a 138.8 yards-per-game average.
Minnesota struggled through most of the first half, punting five times and being flagged for seven penalties — including five false starts — before the offense gained traction late. The Golden Gophers set up for first-and-10 from their 10-yard line with under two minutes remaining in the first half. Kaliakmanis connected on a 33-yard pass to wide receiver Le’Meke Brockington on third down to give the Golden Gophers their biggest gain of the first half. Kaliakmanis added runs of 11 and 16 yards before Ibrahim scored on a 3-yard run with 32 seconds remaining in the quarter to cut the deficit to seven points at halftime.
Penn State outscored Minnesota 28-7 in the second half.
Kaliakmanis in the third quarter tossed his first career touchdown pass, a 2-yard connection with tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.
Minnesota’s Matthew Trickett kicked a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter after Clifford’s interception — his third of the season — that set up the Golden Gophers with first down from the Nittany Lions’ 14-yard line.
Nittany Lions linebacker Curtis Jacobs paced the defense with 14 tackles, including two for a loss. Freshman linebacker Abdul Carter in his first collegiate start registered eight stops. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown snagged his third interception of the season and the ninth of his career.
No. 2 Ohio State travels to Beaver Stadium next week. Kickoff between the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes is slated for noon.