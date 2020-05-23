A couple decades ago I wrote for a different Valley newspaper, but I would routinely seek copies of The Daily Item to find a game result or a specific player’s stats for my own records.
One evening I walked across our building to a darkened advertising department where a haphazard stack of out-of-town papers lay piled under someone’s desk.
In what passed for a Google search back then, I sat on the floor trying to stop sale circulars from spilling out all around me while I thumbed through various editions.
While I can’t remember exactly what I was looking for that night, in my mind’s eye I can still see the treasure I found.
There, in the upper-right corner of an odd-numbered page deep in The Daily Item sports section, was a large graphic featuring the silhouette of a basketball player in mid-air approaching the hoop.
The graphic itself was a collection of boys basketball scoring records from maybe two dozen Valley schools. Listed across a row from each school’s name was its single-game, single-season and career points leaders.
It included every program in The Daily Item coverage area, but it overlapped my territory enough to keep. Truth be told, it was clip-and-save worthy regardless.
For someone who hoarded such information (OK ... hoards), it was like kicking over a coffee can full of gold coins buried in your backyard. That kind of data isn’t available at the click of a mouse even today.
So I kept that clipping as it became discolored and tattered. I occasionally scribbled updates on it, such as when current Shamokin coach Chris Zimmerman became the Indians’ first 2,000-point scorer, eclipsing Richie Tarr’s team record.
It never occurred to me to make a photocopy which would have held up better over time. Then again, there was something special about having it on the newsprint I just so happened to stumble across.
When I arrived here and was assigned the girls basketball beat, I had the goal of one day providing readers something similar. I thought if I could compile a list of the area’s 1,000-point scorers, I’d not only have each school’s career scoring leader but I’d flatten my historical learning curve at a new place.
I would jot statistics or references to records that I found by chance in archives. I took pictures of commemorative banners hung in numerous Valley gyms. And I updated my list with every new milestone as the seasons unfolded.
Once, about a half-dozen years ago, we changed our in-house computer system. For whatever reason my still-developing 1,000-point list didn’t make the transition. I feared it was lost for good until our I.T. guy saved the day with a hard copy I’ve kept close since. (Thanks again, Larry.)
Having found extra time to do research, and through the magic of newspapers.com, I was able to finish the project last month.
It includes 18 Valley public schools plus Lourdes Regional, which is tied with Mount Carmel for the most 1,000-point scorers (13) — not counting the one they kind of share: Christina Perles. She scored 979 points in three seasons at Lourdes and 486 as a Mount Carmel senior.
There are 139 girls overall, 38 of whom achieved the milestone during the 10 years of my watch, including three who became their school’s all-time leader, male or female (Danville’s Amber Renz, Mifflinburg’s Riley Griffith and Warrior Run’s Steph Shamburg).
Three girls joined the club this past season — Danville’s Corinna Petrus, Greenwood’s Kenedy Stroup and Mount Carmel’s Dani Rae Renno. Milton and Selinsgrove are tied for the longest drought, each last adding to the list with a pair in 2009 — Milton’s Melissa Balliet and Amanda Reich, and Selinsgrove’s Danica Deckard and Emily Soper.
While it was satisfying to complete the list, it didn’t feel right to tuck it away in a desk drawer until it had to be amended next winter.
So you’ll find it below, in alphabetical order by school, along with each girl’s graduation year and points total. Feel free to clip and save.
GIRLS BASKETBALL 1,000-POINT GIRLS SCORERS
DANVILLE (6)
Amber Renz (2016) — 1,728
Amy Harrington (1998) — 1,645
Katie Harlor (2004) — 1,496
Corinna Petrus (2020) — 1,317
Wendy Davis (1993) — 1,060
April Tanner (1999) — 1,023
EAST JUNIATA (6)
Megan Saner (2003) — 1,923
Steph Yetter (2009) — 1,694
Adrienne Egenrider (2000) — 1,378
Megan Shipe (2009) — 1,366
Jamie Nace (2002) — 1,285
Laurel Amey (2017) — 1,034
GREENWOOD (8)
Ashley Heckard (2003) — 2,300
Autumn Pellman (2011) — 1,627
Yvette Roush (1994) — 1,607
Kenedy Stroup (2020) — 1,487
Katie Burns (2003) — 1,376
Gina Amey (2005) — 1,352
Laurie Shea (1994) — 1,025
Salene Shaffer (2012) — 1,015
HALIFAX (11)
Missy Dorman (1991) — 1,208
Denise Headings (1989) — 1,204
Sandy Keister (1987) — 1,158
Brianna Turner (2017) — 1,132
Mel Bowman (1989) — 1,118
Heidi Meyers (1992) — 1,108
Brynn Miller (2017) — 1,101
Sami Cox (2006) — 1,098
Denise Wolfe (1997) — 1,098
Morgan Cox (2015) — 1,043
Teresa Cooper (1981) — 1,020
JUNIATA (3)
Victoria Varner (2015) — 1,482
Tricia Waples (2003) — 1,421
Megan Zimmerman (1998) — 1,242
LEWISBURG (7)
Becky Rautzhan (2005) — 1,463
Grace Kelleher (2019) — 1,382
Annette Weller (1991) — 1,231
Emily Conrad (2015) — 1,065
Emily Lesher (2011) — 1,058
Maria Kelleher (2013) — 1,050
Jen Meslener (2010) — 1,024
LINE MOUNTAIN (8)
Ann Marquette (2005) — 1,613
Megan Marquette (1998) — 1,391
Joelle Snyder (2017) — 1,294
Jill Martz (1999) — 1,250
Kasey Long (2012) — 1,231
Mikhail Whitcomb (2012) — 1,212
Erin Lundy (1994) — 1,137
Julie Snyder (1995) — 1,122
LOURDES REGIONAL (13)
Nicole Schroyer (1993) — 1,754
Carmella Bickel (2017) — 1,725
Julie Keefer (1999) — 1,593
Brittany Reed (2004) — 1,374
Carolyn Bull (1995) — 1,227
Melissa Heins (2000) — 1,218
Katarina Chapman (2009) — 1,175
Selina Albert (2018) — 1,145
Lillyauna Bickel (2019) — 1,106
Maria Metrocavage (1988) — 1,086
Michelle Latsha (1995) — 1,065
Alison Maksimak (2006) — 1,062
Danelle Schroyer (1994) — 1,055
Christina Perles (2012) — 979*
MIDDLEBURG (2)
Kim Hackenberg (1986) — 1,038
Wendy Smith (1992) — 1,032
MIDD-WEST (2)
Emilee Wagner (2009) — 1,457
Kelli Beiler (2017) — 1,183
MIFFLINBURG (5)
Riley Griffith (2019) — 1,754
Kayla Kline (2016) — 1,211
Julia McArdle-Coe (2016) — 1,192
Courtney Kurelja (2007) — 1,098
Hannah Allison (2008) — 1,052
MILLERSBURG (5)
Elizabeth Douty (2001) — 1,633
Tonia Matter (1992) — 1,500
Megan Boyer (2010) — 1,168
Elizabeth Hand (1992) — 1,097
Mariah Armor (2017) — 1,056
MILTON (8)
Tricia Pawling (1993) — 2,256
Mindy Culp (2001) — 1,414
Aimee Metzger (1995) — 1,412
Jessica Shnyder (2000) — 1,272
Melissa Balliet (2009) — 1,243
Amy Smith (2005) — 1,145
Jessie Snyder (2003) — 1,145
Amanda Reich (2009) — 1,141
MOUNT CARMEL (13)
Maria Fantanarosa (1985) — 3,823**
Nicole Varano (2018) — 1,818
Cheryl Kent (1979) — 1,557
Carolyn Darrup (1994) — 1,529
Leslie Gilotti (1993) — 1,488
Kim Andruscavage (2012) — 1,340
Ali Varano (2014) — 1,292
Ranotta Ahrensfield (2012) — 1,256
Ana Ditchey (2000) — 1,246
Maura Fiamoncini (2017) — 1,188
Shannon Guinan (1988) — 1,181
Tiffany Okronglis (1998) — 1,087
Dani Rae Renno (2021) — 1,072
Christina Perles (2013) — 486*
SELINSGROVE (9)
Danica Deckard (2009) — 1,742
Amy Long (1995) — 1,370
Heidi Metzger (1991) — 1,287
Heather Brown (2008) — 1,236
Emily Soper (2009) — 1,228
Rachel Henderson (2002) — 1,217
Holly Metzger (1997) — 1,213
Jennifer Phillips (1992) — 1,097
Angela Wolfe (1986) — 1,025
SHAMOKIN (8)
Jordan Rickert (2004) — 1,616
Sue Richie (1991) — 1,394
Tara Sabotchick (2011) — 1,372
Carol Weaver (1983) — 1,206
Trish Dudeck (2002) — 1,174
Jill Poplaski (1996) — 1,147
Jen Varano (2002) — 1,089
Amy McCord (1989) — 1,072
SHIKELLAMY (6)
Amanda Fleming (2003) — 1,644
Alexis Angstadt (2013) — 1,137
Lynne Walshaw (1985) — 1,134
Rachael Scheller (2009) — 1,132
Kelly Bickel (2010) — 1,059
Tammy Petraski (1985) — 1,042
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (9)
Mary Frances Hynoski (2001) — 1,543
Amy Kremser (1990) — 1,450
Katie Snyder (2007) — 1,414
Erin Snyder (2002) — 1,279
Brittany Yeager (2007) — 1,276
Ali Oley (2011) — 1,243
Madison Klock (2018) — 1,089
Kayla Lavella (2013) — 1,076
Lisa Essig (1982) — 1,026
UPPER DAUPHIN (3)
Jill Sitlinger (1985) — 1,487
Brandy Botts (1994) — 1,142
Amy Daniels (1998) — 1,113
WARRIOR RUN (5)
Steph Shamburg (2014) — 1,367
Barb Hall (1987) — 1,267
Jenn Shuler (1995) — 1,180
Megan Zimmerman (2018) — 1,055
Kristin Keiser (2010) — 1,019
WEST SNYDER (1)
Erica Weaver (1994) — 1,298
*Perles scored 1,465 points — 979 points in three seasons at Lourdes Regional (2010-12), 486 at Mount Carmel (2013)
**Pennsylvania high school record