A couple decades ago I wrote for a different Valley newspaper, but I would routinely seek copies of The Daily Item to find a game result or a specific player’s stats for my own records.

One evening I walked across our building to a darkened advertising department where a haphazard stack of out-of-town papers lay piled under someone’s desk.

In what passed for a Google search back then, I sat on the floor trying to stop sale circulars from spilling out all around me while I thumbed through various editions.

While I can’t remember exactly what I was looking for that night, in my mind’s eye I can still see the treasure I found.

There, in the upper-right corner of an odd-numbered page deep in The Daily Item sports section, was a large graphic featuring the silhouette of a basketball player in mid-air approaching the hoop.

The graphic itself was a collection of boys basketball scoring records from maybe two dozen Valley schools. Listed across a row from each school’s name was its single-game, single-season and career points leaders.

It included every program in The Daily Item coverage area, but it overlapped my territory enough to keep. Truth be told, it was clip-and-save worthy regardless.

For someone who hoarded such information (OK ... hoards), it was like kicking over a coffee can full of gold coins buried in your backyard. That kind of data isn’t available at the click of a mouse even today.

So I kept that clipping as it became discolored and tattered. I occasionally scribbled updates on it, such as when current Shamokin coach Chris Zimmerman became the Indians’ first 2,000-point scorer, eclipsing Richie Tarr’s team record.

It never occurred to me to make a photocopy which would have held up better over time. Then again, there was something special about having it on the newsprint I just so happened to stumble across.

When I arrived here and was assigned the girls basketball beat, I had the goal of one day providing readers something similar. I thought if I could compile a list of the area’s 1,000-point scorers, I’d not only have each school’s career scoring leader but I’d flatten my historical learning curve at a new place.

I would jot statistics or references to records that I found by chance in archives. I took pictures of commemorative banners hung in numerous Valley gyms. And I updated my list with every new milestone as the seasons unfolded.

Once, about a half-dozen years ago, we changed our in-house computer system. For whatever reason my still-developing 1,000-point list didn’t make the transition. I feared it was lost for good until our I.T. guy saved the day with a hard copy I’ve kept close since. (Thanks again, Larry.)

Having found extra time to do research, and through the magic of newspapers.com, I was able to finish the project last month.

It includes 18 Valley public schools plus Lourdes Regional, which is tied with Mount Carmel for the most 1,000-point scorers (13) — not counting the one they kind of share: Christina Perles. She scored 979 points in three seasons at Lourdes and 486 as a Mount Carmel senior.

There are 139 girls overall, 38 of whom achieved the milestone during the 10 years of my watch, including three who became their school’s all-time leader, male or female (Danville’s Amber Renz, Mifflinburg’s Riley Griffith and Warrior Run’s Steph Shamburg).

Three girls joined the club this past season — Danville’s Corinna Petrus, Greenwood’s Kenedy Stroup and Mount Carmel’s Dani Rae Renno. Milton and Selinsgrove are tied for the longest drought, each last adding to the list with a pair in 2009 — Milton’s Melissa Balliet and Amanda Reich, and Selinsgrove’s Danica Deckard and Emily Soper.

While it was satisfying to complete the list, it didn’t feel right to tuck it away in a desk drawer until it had to be amended next winter.

So you’ll find it below, in alphabetical order by school, along with each girl’s graduation year and points total. Feel free to clip and save.

GIRLS BASKETBALL 1,000-POINT GIRLS SCORERS

DANVILLE (6)

Amber Renz (2016) — 1,728

Amy Harrington (1998) — 1,645

Katie Harlor (2004) — 1,496

Corinna Petrus (2020) — 1,317

Wendy Davis (1993) — 1,060

April Tanner (1999) — 1,023

EAST JUNIATA (6)

Megan Saner (2003) — 1,923

Steph Yetter (2009) — 1,694

Adrienne Egenrider (2000) — 1,378

Megan Shipe (2009) — 1,366

Jamie Nace (2002) — 1,285

Laurel Amey (2017) — 1,034

GREENWOOD (8)

Ashley Heckard (2003) — 2,300

Autumn Pellman (2011) — 1,627

Yvette Roush (1994) — 1,607

Kenedy Stroup (2020) — 1,487

Katie Burns (2003) — 1,376

Gina Amey (2005) — 1,352

Laurie Shea (1994) — 1,025

Salene Shaffer (2012) — 1,015

HALIFAX (11)

Missy Dorman (1991) — 1,208

Denise Headings (1989) — 1,204

Sandy Keister (1987) — 1,158

Brianna Turner (2017) — 1,132

Mel Bowman (1989) — 1,118

Heidi Meyers (1992) — 1,108

Brynn Miller (2017) — 1,101

Sami Cox (2006) — 1,098

Denise Wolfe (1997) — 1,098

Morgan Cox (2015) — 1,043

Teresa Cooper (1981) — 1,020

JUNIATA (3)

Victoria Varner (2015) — 1,482

Tricia Waples (2003) — 1,421

Megan Zimmerman (1998) — 1,242

LEWISBURG (7)

Becky Rautzhan (2005) — 1,463

Grace Kelleher (2019) — 1,382

Annette Weller (1991) — 1,231

Emily Conrad (2015) — 1,065

Emily Lesher (2011) — 1,058

Maria Kelleher (2013) — 1,050

Jen Meslener (2010) — 1,024

LINE MOUNTAIN (8)

Ann Marquette (2005) — 1,613

Megan Marquette (1998) — 1,391

Joelle Snyder (2017) — 1,294

Jill Martz (1999) — 1,250

Kasey Long (2012) — 1,231

Mikhail Whitcomb (2012) — 1,212

Erin Lundy (1994) — 1,137

Julie Snyder (1995) — 1,122

LOURDES REGIONAL (13)

Nicole Schroyer (1993) — 1,754

Carmella Bickel (2017) — 1,725

Julie Keefer (1999) — 1,593

Brittany Reed (2004) — 1,374

Carolyn Bull (1995) — 1,227

Melissa Heins (2000) — 1,218

Katarina Chapman (2009) — 1,175

Selina Albert (2018) — 1,145

Lillyauna Bickel (2019) — 1,106

Maria Metrocavage (1988) — 1,086

Michelle Latsha (1995) — 1,065

Alison Maksimak (2006) — 1,062

Danelle Schroyer (1994) — 1,055

Christina Perles (2012) — 979*

MIDDLEBURG (2)

Kim Hackenberg (1986) — 1,038

Wendy Smith (1992) — 1,032

MIDD-WEST (2)

Emilee Wagner (2009) — 1,457

Kelli Beiler (2017) — 1,183

MIFFLINBURG (5)

Riley Griffith (2019) — 1,754

Kayla Kline (2016) — 1,211

Julia McArdle-Coe (2016) — 1,192

Courtney Kurelja (2007) — 1,098

Hannah Allison (2008) — 1,052

MILLERSBURG (5)

Elizabeth Douty (2001) — 1,633

Tonia Matter (1992) — 1,500

Megan Boyer (2010) — 1,168

Elizabeth Hand (1992) — 1,097

Mariah Armor (2017) — 1,056

MILTON (8)

Tricia Pawling (1993) — 2,256

Mindy Culp (2001) — 1,414

Aimee Metzger (1995) — 1,412

Jessica Shnyder (2000) — 1,272

Melissa Balliet (2009) — 1,243

Amy Smith (2005) — 1,145

Jessie Snyder (2003) — 1,145

Amanda Reich (2009) — 1,141

MOUNT CARMEL (13)

Maria Fantanarosa (1985) — 3,823**

Nicole Varano (2018) — 1,818

Cheryl Kent (1979) — 1,557

Carolyn Darrup (1994) — 1,529

Leslie Gilotti (1993) — 1,488

Kim Andruscavage (2012) — 1,340

Ali Varano (2014) — 1,292

Ranotta Ahrensfield (2012) — 1,256

Ana Ditchey (2000) — 1,246

Maura Fiamoncini (2017) — 1,188

Shannon Guinan (1988) — 1,181

Tiffany Okronglis (1998) — 1,087

Dani Rae Renno (2021) — 1,072

Christina Perles (2013) — 486*

SELINSGROVE (9)

Danica Deckard (2009) — 1,742

Amy Long (1995) — 1,370

Heidi Metzger (1991) — 1,287

Heather Brown (2008) — 1,236

Emily Soper (2009) — 1,228

Rachel Henderson (2002) — 1,217

Holly Metzger (1997) — 1,213

Jennifer Phillips (1992) — 1,097

Angela Wolfe (1986) — 1,025

SHAMOKIN (8)

Jordan Rickert (2004) — 1,616

Sue Richie (1991) — 1,394

Tara Sabotchick (2011) — 1,372

Carol Weaver (1983) — 1,206

Trish Dudeck (2002) — 1,174

Jill Poplaski (1996) — 1,147

Jen Varano (2002) — 1,089

Amy McCord (1989) — 1,072

SHIKELLAMY (6)

Amanda Fleming (2003) — 1,644

Alexis Angstadt (2013) — 1,137

Lynne Walshaw (1985) — 1,134

Rachael Scheller (2009) — 1,132

Kelly Bickel (2010) — 1,059

Tammy Petraski (1985) — 1,042

SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (9)

Mary Frances Hynoski (2001) — 1,543

Amy Kremser (1990) — 1,450

Katie Snyder (2007) — 1,414

Erin Snyder (2002) — 1,279

Brittany Yeager (2007) — 1,276

Ali Oley (2011) — 1,243

Madison Klock (2018) — 1,089

Kayla Lavella (2013) — 1,076

Lisa Essig (1982) — 1,026

UPPER DAUPHIN (3)

Jill Sitlinger (1985) — 1,487

Brandy Botts (1994) — 1,142

Amy Daniels (1998) — 1,113

WARRIOR RUN (5)

Steph Shamburg (2014) — 1,367

Barb Hall (1987) — 1,267

Jenn Shuler (1995) — 1,180

Megan Zimmerman (2018) — 1,055

Kristin Keiser (2010) — 1,019

WEST SNYDER (1)

Erica Weaver (1994) — 1,298

*Perles scored 1,465 points — 979 points in three seasons at Lourdes Regional (2010-12), 486 at Mount Carmel (2013)

**Pennsylvania high school record

