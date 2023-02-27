Tie game. Bases loaded. Bottom of the ninth. Two outs. Full count.
Everyone who has ever grown up playing baseball has probably fantasized about being in this situation, but until this weekend nobody had ever seen or imagined anything like the ending to Saturday’s Grapefruit League opener.
Having already rallied to tie the score after being down 6-3, the Atlanta Braves were potentially one pitch away from walking off with the win against the Boston Red Sox. Only the decisive pitch was never thrown, because Braves minor leaguer Cal Conley was ruled to not be alert to the pitcher with eight seconds left on the pitch clock and was called for an automatic strike. The result was an inning-ending strikeout and the game finishing a 6-6 tie.
Welcome to baseball in 2023.
The “clock-off” was about as high-profile and dramatic an example of the pitch clock’s potential impact as you could imagine, and it will no doubt provide ammunition for skeptics who are worried something similar could happen in a bigger game down the line.
Yet dramatic as the call was, it isn’t likely to become a common occurrence. The bigger takeaway from the weekend should be that even after two days the clock is working as intended.
Despite a combined 12 runs, 19 hits and all of the ninth-inning theater, Saturday’s game was completed in only 2:39. Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Rays took exactly that long to play as well, with Ryan Fitzgerald ending the game with a walk-off RBI single after a back-and-forth afternoon of baseball at JetBlue Park.
It’s been a similar story across both Florida and Arizona, where the pitch clock has consistently cut close to 25 minutes of dead time out of ballgames.
In past years most nine-inning games have taken at least three hours to play, and the only time you got a game closer to 2:30 was if one or both pitchers were dealing. Now fans are already being treated to exciting, action-packed games that move along at a brisk pace, with plenty of offense and only a small number of clock violations sprinkled in.
As players adjust and alter their routines, those violations should taper off as time goes on too.
If something like Saturday’s ending was ever going to happen, better it be early in spring training than during a playoff race. Umpires are no doubt enforcing the new rules extra stringently to help set the tone, and the incident should help get the message across that both pitchers and hitters have to be ready to go.
Some occasional bumps are to be expected, but if this weekend’s any indication the new rules should come out a net positive for the game.