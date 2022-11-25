Leading his football team through yet another successful season, Danville Area High School senior Carson Persing shows up to every practice and game with enthusiasm and leadership second to none, his coach said. Persing said he is a wide receiver and cornerback for his football team.
Danville Area football coach Mike Brennan said, “He’s everything you’d want in a young man in leadership, academic ability and athletic ability.”
Persing, a two-time all-stater, has broken several records on the football field throughout his career, both in the Danville school district and statewide. “Carson has broken every record as a receiver in Danville history,” Brennan said. “He’s also among the leaders in state history in all receiving categories.”
Despite these acknowledgments of his great athletic success, Persing said he tries to focus more on the team, as a whole.
“Individual accomplishments are nice, but at the end of the day, it comes down to the success of the team,” Persing said. “I try not to think of individual stuff and more about the team.”
Persing’s athletic accomplishments, his academic success — including a GPA of 102.6% — and his involvement in the community are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Brennan said that Persing’s leadership has had an impact on his team’s success this season.
“It’s an outstanding group of young men. They are special. I told them over the summer that this was a good team,” Brennan said. “What they’ve done is incredible. It’s a hard-working group, in large part, thanks to the leadership of Carson Persing.”
The coach said Persing works diligently, and it shows.“He’s an absolute perfectionist in everything he does. Whether it’s on the field or in the training room, weight room or classroom,” Brennan said. “He talks to kids before and after practice, encouraging them.”
Persing said he is proud of his teammates’ performance this season.
“We’ve had a very successful football season this year. We knew we had a good team and if we put in the work, we could be successful,” he said. “We are proving it on the field. We belong on this level and will come out successful.”
Although he doesn’t want the football season to end, Persing said he is looking forward to getting on the basketball court. “I’ll be going right into basketball. I’m missing the first few practices to finish out the football season,” he said. “Obviously I don’t want football to end, but I’m excited to get on the court.”
When he’s not practicing for his athletic endeavors, Persing is committed to bettering himself in other ways, he said.
“I co-op in the morning and work at Geisinger before school. Then, I go into school for a few classes,” he said. “I work in the general surgery clinic. I shadow doctors and see what they do.”
His football coach said that Persing’s teammates respect him not only as a leader on the field, but as a dedicated student as well.
“I heard a comment from a peer of his who said that Carson was one of the very brightest in the classroom,” Brennan said.
Persing also finds time to get involved with clubs and organizations in his school. “I’m a member of SPM which is Students Promoting Mental Health,” he said. “I’m also the class historian.”
Persing is also a member of the National Honor Society and is ranked in the top 10 of his class.
Even though he already has a tight schedule, Persing said he tries to find time to get involved in his community.
“Our team does a lot in the community during the offseason. I try to get involved when I can,” he said.
Persing said he’s trying to live in the moment and take in the success of the football season, before wholly committing himself to looking toward the future.
“Right now, I’m getting through the season, then I’m going to focus on where I want to go to college,” he said. “I want to major in biology. I’m not exactly sure where I want to go from there, but I’m leaning toward the medical field.”
Brennan said that he has no doubts that Persing will be successful. “Carson demands so much from himself, he’s destined for success,” he said.
The athlete said that he hopes to continue playing football in college. His coach is confident that Persing’s aspirations will be fulfilled.
“He already has some offers from Patriot League schools, and I think he’ll end up in the Patriot League or Ivy League,” Brennan said. “He’ll have opportunities and will definitely play at the collegiate level.”