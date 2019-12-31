Standing on a football field back in August about a week before the season started, Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford spent a good amount of time on his team’s offensive execution before going over the particulars of the 2019 season.
It was clear to see at the time that Tilford was in his element, coaching his Braves and hopeful of a rebound from 2018’s 1-9 season.
It’s the part of the game that Tilford said he’s going to miss the most after submitting his resignation letter Monday, ending his seven-year tenure as the Braves coach.
“It gave me the great opportunity to meet a bunch of great kids, and that’s thing I’d tell the next coach at Shikellamy, he’s going to get a bunch of great kids,” Tilford said.
Those sentiments don’t surprise one of Tilford’s former players at Lewisburg, Nathaniel Brown, who played fullback and linebacker for the Green Dragons’ state quarterfinal team in 2010.
“He’s a great man who really cares about his players,” Brown said. “He’s a man of faith and I really respect that about him. He proves that daily in his life.”
The reasons for his resignation at this time is simple.
“After a bunch of thought, I really thought it was time,” Tilford said. “It’s best for my family. I want to see my kids play sports in college.”
Tilford’s oldest son, Gabe, is a linebacker at Bloomsburg University, while Lucas will start his freshman track season at Case Western in Ohio this spring.
“I missed one of Gabe’s games when we played on a Saturday this year,” Tilford said. “I started thinking about it then. I was worried, watching Gabe’s games, I wasn’t starting to break down film until Saturday nights.”
The level of work required is another factor in Tilford’s decision.
“I do wonder if there is merit in letting kids be kids,” Tilford said. “Football isn’t just show up in August and start the season. You can’t do that anymore and expect to compete. You have to be involved all year round.”
Tilford ends his football coaching career at Shikellamy, where he graduated from in 1986. The Braves were 41-47 over his seven years. Shikellamy’s best year came in 2017 when the Braves went 9-3, beating rival Selinsgrove in regular season, before falling to the Seals in the District 4 championship game.
It will be strange next season when the Seals play the Braves for Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks. Hicks and Tilford are brothers-in-laws — they married sisters — and have matched wits for the entirety of Tilford’s career at Shikellamy.
“The meeting at midfield will certainly be different with somebody else,” Hicks quipped. “It’s going to be really strange. He’s run the offense over there and even when I was defensive coordinator for Dave Hess, it will certainly be different not to match with him.
“It never really bothered either of us all that much, but it will much less stressful for the family.”
It puts a wrap on one of more underrated coaching careers in Valley history. In addition to being a football coach at Shikellamy, Tilford coached three different sports at Lewisburg before returning to his alma mater.
“My wife and I talked, coaching has always been part of our family lifestyle,” Tilford said. “It’s going to be weird when it ramps up in June with 7-on-7s to not be around it.”
Tilford begin his head coaching career as a softball coach for the Green Dragons. He guided Lewisburg to the district softball championship with a win over Central Columbia, and a state playoff win in 1996.
He later coached the boys basketball team to the school’s first-ever district hoops championship back in 2000. Lewisburg beat Wyalusing on a last-second shot by Todd Thompson.
Then, as Green Dragons football coach, he performed one of the great turnarounds in Central Pennsylvania history. Through his second year at the Union County school, Lewisburg had compiled a 9-61 record between 2001 and 2007.
Over the next three seasons, Lewisburg went 34-5, including the school’s first undefeated regular season in 29 years, first district football championships and an appearance in the state semifinals in 2010, the same year Tilford was named Pennsylvania Coach of the Year in Class 2A by the Pennsylvania Football Writers Association.
Brown was a senior member of those teams and learned a lot from Tilford.
“He’s great man that cares about his players,” Brown said. “Even now, nearly 10 years out of school, we’ll text and when I’m home, I try and sneak to see him.”
The biggest lesson came for Brown his junior year and he uses it to this day as a wrestling coach. Brown was a NCAA placewinner for Lehigh in wrestling after his high school career. He’s currently helping out at the Hill School in Pottstown and with a club team.
“The class ahead of us was a real serious group, but my senior class was a little more laid back. We wanted music in the locker room and to have fun. At first, coach Tilford said, ‘No, we are going to be a serious, focused football team,’” Brown said. “He realized that we were better as a team being a looser group.
“It’s pretty interesting for a coach to humble himself to meet the needs of his team, so I always keep that in my head when I’m coaching.”
Tilford won’t commit to his coaching career being over. He said that he’d be interesting helping out in football or maybe some of the other sports he’s been involved with once Gabe and Lucas are out of college.
Hicks is hoping he might cross the river.
“I’m getting him some nice Seals gear, in case he wants to help out in the future,” Hicks joked.