When boys basketball season begins in earnest on Jan. 8, don't be shocked if the level of play isn't what fans are used to seeing in the early season.
Sure, three weeks off due to COVID-19 measures will have an effect, but the pandemic also limited skill development during the summer as well.
Though perhaps not well known, many local teams participate in summer leagues to sharpen skills, mixing younger players and older players, with the opportunity to play exhibition games.
"We couldn't get into the gyms during the summer, and most of the colleges canceled the summer camps," Shikellamy coach Bill Zeigler said. "That's 20 or 30 games for these kids that they missed this summer."
After a fairly smooth fall sports season in the area, the winter sports season hasn't seen the same luck. The Braves might have been affected the most so far.
Shikellamy missed the first two days of winter sports practice because high school was shut down. After five practices, the Braves' basketball program paused for a two-week quarantine. Shikellamy got on the court for two more practices before the Governor's shutdown order on Dec. 10.
Fortunately for Zeigler, he has a veteran team — four starters return for the Braves this season — but expecting Shikellamy to be sharp right out of the gate is a lot to ask.
"We'll have to ride those guys through the rough times at the beginning. It hasn't been a normal season, obviously," Zeigler said. "We'll have to rely on experience and athleticism because we certainly won't be sharp."
Surprisingly, conditioning isn't what worries basketball coaches.
Zeigler pointed out that last week's snowstorm wasn't conducive to working out, but his Braves have been diligent about doing running and shooting drills in the time they've been away from the gym.
"We've sent them workouts, and they've been doing the running and the shooting," Zeigler said. "I believe the kids are hungry to get on the basketball court."
Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp sees the same from his group of players. The Wildcats send home workouts, and the school trainer has helped out.
"We've used a lot of Microsoft Teams to stay in touch with the kids; we try to communicate daily with them," Roupp said. "We're just trying to keep them active. My players have done everything I've asked.
"They've even been running in masks to simulate game conditions."
The issues that both Roupp and Zeigler foresee when the teams return to practice on Jan. 4 is more with sharpness in play and players being ready for game situations.
"I really feel these kids didn't slack in the conditioning area," Roupp said. "It's going to be getting just back into the flow of things and being laser-focused on the season. It will be an adjustment to playing games. Games are different than practices, let alone sitting at home just conditioning."
Roupp and the Wildcats at least had the full complement of 15 practices, and they were even able to play Dec. 11 — before the shutdown began at midnight — beating Jersey Shore, before the three-week break.
"I feel fortunate we've had a full team for all of our practices — we had a few days with just six or eight guys — plus we got to play a game," Roupp said. "We felt really fortunate to test ourselves, and it gave us a little boost into this break (to have a win).
"It gave us a little momentum, and we'll take what we can get in these tough times."
Zeigler and the Braves obviously weren't as lucky with their preseason regimen.
"It's going to be a hindrance. I'm a big college football fan, and the difference in the quality of play of teams that have played five games and 10 or 11 games is pretty obvious," Zeigler said. "It's going to take us a bit."
One thing is for sure. No matter how skillful the basketball is played on Jan. 8, the players will be happy just to be on the court.
"Our kids have done everything that has been asked of them," Roupp said. "Whatever you tell them to do, they'll do it to play basketball."