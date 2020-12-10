Milton coach Josh Anspach wants his wrestlers to be flexible.
This year, that’s probably more true off the mat than on it, as the Black Panthers and the other Valley wrestling teams prepare to begin the season in the midst of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
“The biggest challenges are the guidelines changing daily,” Anspach said. “We have been practicing with masks on, taking temps daily and trying to confirm to the new norm. The wrestlers haven’t had any issues with the mask. In wrestling we preach, ‘Adapt and overcome.’ This is just another small thing to get used to.”
In addition to wrestling with masks on — and training without contact — there are numerous other precautions being undertaken to try to wrestle safely as outlined under the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Return to Competition guidelines, and the health and safety plans of each school.
Some of the guidelines established by the PIAA are disinfecting mats before and after matches, limiting the number of competitors, eliminating pre- and post-match handshakes and allowing weigh-ins to take place by team rather than weight class.
Rod Harris, Milton athletic director, and Chris Johns, Danville director of student services and activities, both pointed to wrestlers wearing masks during competition, disinfecting of the mats and frequent handwashing or sanitizing as necessary precautions for this season. Harris also noted that fewer wrestlers would be allowed on the mat during warm-ups than in years past.
The National Federation of High Schools classified wrestling as a higher-risk sport with a “high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants.” In spite of that, District 4 wrestling chairman Hal Stockdill said he believed the season would be safe, as long as teams follow the guidance from the PIAA, the governor and Department of Health, and their own health and safety plans.
“I feel these precautions make it as safe as any other indoor sport,” Stockdill said.
The precautions will make this season look different, which has caused preseason challenges.
“For the wrestlers, (the biggest challenge) has been showing up to practice not knowing what the future holds. Then throw on a mask rule at them and the possibility of no fans, so the atmosphere will be drastically different,” Selinsgrove coach Seth Martin said.
“The need to wear a mask at all times has been an adjustment for everyone,” Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels said. “It is tough to get into wrestling shape to begin with, but then by adding a mask to your face (it) makes the process even tougher, but at least we are getting the opportunity to wrestle.”
It’s when those opportunities will be that has changed several times already for some Valley programs. The Green Dragons, for example, currently only have two matches on their schedule in December.
“The biggest challenge has just been not knowing what day we may or may not have practice, or how to prepare for competition due to events getting canceled each week,” Mifflinburg coach Derek Reber said. “We were getting ready for the Top Hat tournament (originally scheduled for Saturday at Williamsport), which just had to cancel last week. Now we have a few extra days before the next competition.”
Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz said he told his team to appreciate every time they got to step on the mat.
“It is difficult to get any rhythm for practice, training and weight control,” Betz said. “We have preached to the kids to be grateful for every practice we get, and every potential match we will get.”
Another challenge could be filling out a complete line-up if wrestlers are missing due to being forced to quarantine, or wrestlers who opted out of the season.
“Unlike other sports, wrestling has weight classes,” Michaels said. “With a weight management program, you don’t have the flexibility of moving guys around too much.”