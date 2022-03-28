Among the many congratulatory messages the Northumberland Christian coaches received Thursday afternoon, one, in particular, struck assistant Dan Severn.
“I still remember you saying they were state champions,” a former Warriors assistant texted. “Glad to see a dream come to reality.”
What resonated with Severn wasn’t the first part of the note — “I’m not sure I said they were state champions,” he confided — but the second.
Northumberland Christian’s win over Kennedy Catholic for the PIAA Class A girls basketball championship last week was the realization of a dream had by many involved with the program in recent years. However, the notion took root a half-dozen years ago when Severn and Jeff Ulmer, both fathers of Warriors players, took over the coaching duties.
“We talked about being able to play at the state level and compete,” Severn said.
Now, understand when Severn followed Bill Milbrand as head coach in 2016, the Warriors were light years away from that goal. They were eight seasons removed from their last Allegheny Athletic Christian Association East Division title, with neighboring rival Sunbury Christian having won all seven in the interim. Not only that, Sunbury Christian and Meadowbrook Christian both won twice as many ACAA Tournament crowns as Northumberland in that span.
That’s to say nothing of the fact that, as per the most recent enrollment figures, Northumberland Christian is tied for the ninth-smallest girls basketball-playing school in the PIAA.
The transformation, though, was immediate.
With seniors Bethany Severn and Calista Ulmer combining for more than 26 points and 16 rebounds per game in 2016-17, Northumberland Christian went 23-4, finished first in the ACAA East and won the program’s third ACAA Tournament title. Severn and Ulmer were tournament co-MVPs in the first of what has become a six-year streak of championships.
“It’s fitting that Bethany and Calista were (in Hershey for the state final),” Severn explained. “Five years ago, when Jeff and I started this process, we talked about building a legacy. In ACAA we weren’t winning championships, and the girls were talking about winning a championship, and we said, ‘No. We want to build a legacy.’
“The legacy is hard work, preparation, learning, getting other people involved who are better than you ... surrounding yourself with the right people. It’s just been building every year.”
The baton was passed from Peggy Ulmer, Mandy Severn and the King sisters — Bailey and Courtney — to the senior class that just wrapped a 99-14 career with the state title. That group, headed by all-state guard Emily Garvin and the Ulmer twins — Anna and Emma — fulfilled the vision of taking the Warriors into the PIAA postseason landscape.
“We knew we had talent and that we had to develop it,” said Jeff Ulmer, who never played organized basketball but made it his mission to learn as much as he could about the game. He read books, watched tutorials and studied other coaches at every level. He oversaw the team’s offseason development each year, in addition to the Warriors working with former Bucknell women’s coach Kathy Fedorjaka in her Next Level program.
The coaches upped the ante by bolstering Northumberland Christian’s nonconference schedule with perennial district contenders/state qualifiers such as Mount Carmel, Lourdes Regional and Nativity BVM. Then, after three years of competing in the National Christian School Athletic Association Basketball Championships — culminating with a 2019 division crown — the program made the move to PIAA postseason play.
The Warriors have experienced nothing but success since, going 9-0 in three District 4 tournaments (never winning by fewer than 14 points) and 8-1 in the state playoffs.
“Our coaches pushed us, and these girls are insane,” Emma Ulmer said. “They always pull it out when you need them to.”
The crowning achievement was really a three-part act, starting with a dominant performance against the Jenkintown team that eliminated Northumberland in last season’s state semifinals. That was followed by decisive second-half rallies against both Williamsburg and Kennedy Catholic in the state semis and final, respectively.
“That’s just a great basketball team,” Jeff Ulmer said. “They play as a team. They give you 100% every day, every game, every practice. When they settle into the game and gel, it’s tough to beat them.”
Kennedy Catholic provided the toughest test of the season, if not the Warriors’ careers. The District 10 champion Golden Eagles boasted scoring punch inside and out, quickness on the perimeter, and intimidating size in the post. The same things could be said of Northumberland, of course, but perhaps not to the same degree. Kennedy seemed to be a notch or two ahead of Norry in most aspects on paper.
When an observer told Garvin he didn’t think the Warriors would win the state final, she replied, “I didn’t, either.”
“We have worked so hard this season,” she added, “and we’ve grown so much as a team.”
Emily McCahan, a junior forward who alternated as a starter with classmate Jenika Krum, matched her season-high of 26 minutes in the state final and provided a big lift. She had seven rebounds (all but two in the second half), including five on the defensive end. She pulled seven boards in only two other games during the season.
“We came into this game knowing we had to give 110% and just play our best,” McCahan said.
Eden Treas, a sophomore guard was integral in the state playoffs, contributing 24 rebounds, 13 steals and 11 assists in five wins. Her elder sister Emma was part of a group with Rebekah Hayner, Kaitlyn Bookwalter, Maddy Snyder and Bethany Dressler who were key in the Warriors’ foray into the PIAA playoffs.
“These girls have worked so hard, and these coaches have worked so hard,” Eden Treas said. “We set out goals for the season, and we’ve hit every single one of them. I went into the (state title) game saying I want to be proud of myself, and I can fully say I’m proud of myself, I’m proud of my teammates, and I’m proud of my coaches for being able to finish like this.”
Krum hit five 3-pointers in states, at least one in each of the last four games, along with grabbing 13 boards.
“These girls have worked super-hard — during the season, after the season, over the summer — and Jeff provided great leadership this year,” said Severn. “He has been just absolutely amazing as the head coach.”
The Warriors’ championship celebration was a blur of leaping belly-bumps, spontaneous group hugs and smiling faces with teeth clenching gold medals.
It all seemed so improbable, but only from the outside looking in.
“I didn’t even know this existed when I started playing basketball,” said Anna Ulmer. “I literally would just lay in my bed and think about winning states, all the time, as soon as I knew it was a thing.
“It’s a dream come true.”