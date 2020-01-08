Though the contest is barely more than a week old, the music already is fading out in the NFL’s annual offseason game of coaching musical chairs.
Of the five openings at the start of the offseason, only the Cleveland Browns remain with a coaching vacancy.
And, while many of the hires might well prove to be huge successes, it’s hard not to feel as though the whole process wasn’t rushed.
The Dallas Cowboys, after all, announced they’d hired new coach Mike McCarthy practically in the same press release they officially announced they were parting ways with Jason Garrett.
The Washington Redskins, likewise, agreed to terms with Rob Rivera just days after the regular season ended. That, at least, was understandable given the Redskins fired former coach Jay Gruden midway through the season, and Rivera was let go from his post with the Carolina Panthers with four weeks remaining in the regular season.
Then there was Tuesday’s madness.
Early in the day, it was reported the Panthers had surprisingly reached a deal with Baylor coach Matt Rhule to replace Rivera. Carolina’s interest wasn’t a surprise, and it certainly came as no shock Rhule was headed to the NFL. The State College High graduate took the job without so much as participating in an interview with a Giants franchise he grew up cheering for and was previously employed by.
This was seen as a major embarrassment for New York before reports quickly emerged it had reached agreement with New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receiver coach Joe Judge.
Rhule’s deal is a behemoth, worth up to $70 million over seven years according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That’s Jon Gruden money for a coach without a single NFL victory on his resume.
Rhule reportedly called the Giants and offered them a chance to match the offer before signing with Carolina. ESPN reported New York was too far down the road in negotiations with Judge and declined.
While the breakneck speed of this year’s negotiations – McCarthy reportedly was locked up after a day of interviews and spending the night at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ mansion – is unique, the hires themselves have not been particularly original.
Only Judge represents an outside-the-box approach. His special teams background gives him something in common with New England’s Bill Belichick – the longest-tenured active head coach in the league – and John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens, who hold homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
He would become the first coach to go straight from special teams coordinator to the top job since Harbaugh in 2008.
Aside from Judge, however, this year’s hires are mostly predictable. McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, and Rivera are retreads, and Rhule was one of the hottest candidates in the college ranks after succeeding in tough turn-around jobs with Baylor and Temple.
There’s nothing inherently wrong with predictability, but it would have been nice to see some fresh blood in the mix. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, in particular, deserves a shot.
He has overseen one of the game’s most explosive offenses over the past two seasons, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a great reputation around the league for producing solid coaching candidates.
Bieniemy also would provide the NFL some much-needed diversity.