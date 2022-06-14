Ken Wagner isn’t much of a screamer in the third-base coaching box.
Just words of encouragement or a series of three numbers for his Lewisburg softball players to check on their cards to see if Wagner wants a sacrifice or a take, a hit-and-run or maybe nothing at all.
Wagner doesn’t react to bad calls in the least.
That calmness flows throw the Green Dragons team. One would think a team that’s won its three PIAA Class 3A playoff games by a combined score of 32-3 hasn’t had many bumps in the road, but Lewisburg had to escape jams in each of its last two games against Kutztown and Palmerton before its offense pulled away in the end.
“For me, it just helps me relax. We know no matter what happens, it’s always about the team,” sophomore catcher Sydney Bolinsky said. “If we make a mistake, he’s not going to get angry, and our teammates are there to back us up.”
Lewisburg junior first baseman Gracie Murphy added: “We’ve always been taught not worry about that stuff. You can’t control a mistake or if something doesn’t go our way, you can’t let that affect us.”
When Wagner began coaching girls, he knew he’d have to change his approach at least a little bit. He certainly couldn’t approach the Lewisburg softball coaching job the way he led the Lewisburg Legion North Branch League team that Wagner player-managed to a NBL title in 1992. Wagner played with his late father, Ken Sr., and brother, Kevin, who is the first-base coach for the Lewisburg softball team.
“You have to know your players. You have to nurture them,” Wagner said. “This group likes to be on an even keel and staying at it.”
Senior third baseman Erin Field added: “I’ve played Little League for Ken since I was 6 or 7. I played travel ball for him until last summer. I’ve played for him a while. It keeps us calm. He and Kevin are both great for that.”
Those traits also paid off in a different way Monday. After winning in the quarterfinals, the Green Dragons knew they would face a team in the semifinals that their two previous opponents — Palisades and Kutztown — had beaten pretty easily in district championship games before the PIAA playoffs started.
The Green Dragons quickly showed they weren’t overlooking Palmerton, despite the Blue Bombers losing to a team that Lewisburg beat 14-0 in the opening round of the playoffs.
“We knew we couldn’t be concerned about that,” Field said. “We just have to worry about ourself.”
Wagner knows his Green Dragons so well because he’s been coaching them so long. He started with some of the Lewisburg girls from their time on the field at Little Leaguers, and coached them through many summers of ASA softball.
“I’ve know most of these girls since they were 6 or 7. I coached them in Little League. From where these girls started, they couldn’t catch the ball, yet. They still had little Mickey Mouse mitts,” Wagner said. “Now to be playing for a state championship, I’m just so happy and proud of them.”
Lewisburg plays at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Beard Field on the campus of Penn State University against Avonworth for the state championship.