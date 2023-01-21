Being safe around any waterway is always important, but now more than ever as cold water can kill in a matter of minutes.
Years ago my father and uncle were coming home from a late-season flintlock deer hunt in the mountains of Sullivan County when they stopped along the road to look for trout in a beautiful mountain stream.
Splitting up, they each went to opposite sides of the bridge to see if they could spot any of the wild brookies that resided there. Though only a few yards apart, my father was unaware that his brother had slipped on some ice and plunged into the deep hole.
When he came floating down the stream unable to pull himself out, my father grabbed him by the collar of his snowmobile suit and hoisted him from the water. While only wet for a few seconds, Clyde had already lost all feeling in his hands and was unable to pull himself free of the icy water.
Fortunately, the truck was right there and already warm. Stripping off his brotherís wet clothes, Dad put the heater on high, covered Clyde with a blanket, and poured him a cup of coffee from his Thermos. Though shaken and numb, he soon recovered from what could have easily been a fatal plunge into the icy water.
Anglers, boaters, trappers, hunters, ice skaters or anyone else who spends time along the water during cold weather must be constantly alert, as a mishap can take place in a blink of an eye.
Did you know that all boaters aboard a craft smaller than 16 feet in length between Nov. 1 and April 30, regardless of age, are required to wear a life jacket by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission? The reason for this is simple: Cold water kills and does so very quickly.
If you will be spending time either on the ice or near open water, please consider wearing a floatation vest. Modern vests are comfortable and readily available.
Are you familiar with ice picks? Ice picks are nothing more than two sharpened spikes, typically worn around the neck on a strap or thong. Should you happen to find yourself in the water, these low-cost, easy-to-make picks can be a true lifesaver. Once in the water, getting out can be nearly impossible. Should you break through the ice, by using this device it is possible to stab the points into the ice and drag yourself from the water, slowly sliding until you reach the shore or safe thick ice. Ice picks typically only cost a few dollars and should be considered a must-have item for anyone going on the ice, no matter what activity they will be engaging in.
Other equipment that can be lifesaving during an emergency include a rope and a throwable floatation device such as a boat cushion. Space blankets are small and lightweight, easily fitting into a pocket. Such blankets are a huge asset for warming a cold-water victim. Traditional blankets are also fine. It is important to dry and warm those exposed to cold water as quickly as possible. Don’t over heat or burn the individual as they may not be able to sense burning until after being seriously injured. A few chemical heaters such as those you shake and expose to air to activate as hand warmers work well.
Smart outdoor enthusiasts will avoid dangerous situations, but will be prepared should one concur. Let’s all be safe, be smart and avoid tragedy. Life is too precious to risk foolishly.