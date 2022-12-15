BENTON — Benton broke open a tie game at the break, outscoring Midd-West by 16 in the second half, as the Tigers picked up a 45-29 non league girls basketball win on Wednesday night.
Emma Wagner had five second-quarter points, and Gracie Trawitz knocked down a 3-pointer as the Mustangs were tied 20-20 at halftime with Benton.
Gracey Baker scored eight of her game-high 14 points in the second half to key the Tigers' (2-3) surge.
Wagner scored seven points, and Chloe and Cali Sauer each added six points for Midd-West (1-4).
Benton 45, Midd-West 29
Midd-West (1-4) 29
Mckennin Voss 2 0-0 5, Gracie Trawitz 1 0-0 3, Chloe Sauer 3 0-1 6, Isabelle Walter 1 0-0 2, Cali Sauer 3 0-0 6, Emma Wagner 2 3-5 7. Totals 12 3-6 29.
3-point goals: Voss, Trawitz.
Did not score: Madison Swineford.
Benton (2-3) 45
Gracey Baker 6 2-6 14, Cadence Karcher 1 3-7 5, Malaia Hart 5 1-2 11, Callie Nickles 1 0-4 3, Emma Shires 0 4-6 4, Ava Hartkorn 3 1-1 7, Hannah Zajac 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 12-28 45.
3-point goals: Nickles.
Did not score: Savannah Cronauer.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;8;12;7;2 — 29
Benton;11;9;10;15 — 45
JV: Benton, 29-13. High scorers: Benton, Zajac, 13; MW, Maci Tittle, 4.