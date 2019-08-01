After going undefeated in Patriot League play and reaching the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals, Colgate is once again the favorite in the league.
However, the other teams in the Patriot League aren’t ready to hand the Raiders the title.
“Colgate is obviously going to be good, but right now the league is wide open,” Fordham coach Joe Conlin said. “It’s going to be interesting.”
The Raiders are the only team in the Patriot League that has started practice as Colgate hosts Villanova on Aug. 24, a week before the rest of the other Patriot League teams begin play.
“Offensively, I really like the talent we have coming back,” Colgate coach Dan Hunt said. “A lot of these guys had success last year. On paper, we are replacing a lot of guys, but I think it’s a great challenge for us.”
Holy Cross, coached by Lourdes Regional graduate Bob Chesney Jr., was picked to finish second in the league.
“As we reflected on last year, I think we all felt it was a pretty average year,” Chesney said, “but I loved the fight this team developed.”
Georgetown, coming off a 4-2 conference record, is confident it will make a jump this year.
“I think the group we had last year ... did a great job of laying the foundation,” Georgetown coach Rob Sgarlatta said. “We have not gotten to our goal, which is winning the Patriot League. Last year we did a good job of starting on that path, but last year is last year.”
The Hoyas were picked to finish third, its highest-ever selection in the preseason poll.
“It wasn’t a surprise,” Georgetown wide receiver Michael Dereus said. “We know from the jump that we’re going to win the Patriot League.”
Bucknell and Lehigh will both be led by new head coaches this season.
“I think it’s always a challenge going through a transition, for everyone involved,” Lehigh coach Tom Gilmore said.
Dave Cecchini, who was an All-American wide receiver at Lehigh during his playing days, is in his first season in charge of the Bison.
“The biggest focus for us is to become the best football team we possibly can be,” Cecchini said. “We’re going to set the foundation for years to come.”
Cecchini said he and his staff have had a lot to do since he was hired in February.
“We’re still scrambling in some respects,” Cecchini said. “There’s no doubt is going to be a challenging year ahead of us.”