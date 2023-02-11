LEWISBURG —Patriot League-leading Colgate used a quick run to start the second half to pull away from a game Bucknell men's basketball team on Saturday, turning Bucknell away 76-56 at Sojka Pavilion.
Ten diffent Bucknell players made at least one field goal, but the Bison were held back by a wide disparity in turnovers — 18-to-9. Andre Screen recorded 10 points, six rebounds, and four blocked shots for the Bison (10-17, 3-11 PL), who played one of the league’s top four teams for the fourth straight game and went 2-2 in that stretch.
Tucker Richardson scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half, and Keegan Records scored 13 of his 17 in the second half to help the Raiders (19-8, 13-1 PL) break open a tight game. Colgate has won two straight games by a combined 48 points on the heels of their only Patriot League loss of the season last Saturday at American.
Bucknell led for most of the game’s first 17 minutes, with Colgate taking its first lead of the day on a Richardson 3-pointer with 2:57 let in the opening half. The Bison trailed 34-31 at the intermission, tied the game briefly on a Jack Forrest 3-pointer to open up the second-half scoring, and then saw Colgate take control with an 11-0 run.
Bucknell turned the ball over on four of its first six possessions in the second half and 18 times overall, compared to only nine miscues by Colgate. That led to a 22-2 edge in points off turnovers and a 15-0 margin in fastbreak points for the Raiders, who have now won two straight games by a combined 48 points on the heels of their only Patriot League loss of the season last Saturday at American.
Two straight buckets in the paint by records capped that 11-0 run and gave Colgate a 45-34 lead. Bucknell got as close as seven on Timmerman’s fadeaway jumper, but Records scored the next five to make it 50-38 with 12:01 remaining. Later, a 9-0 run stretched the margin to 18, and Colgate would go on to lead by as many as 23 in the late stages.
The Bison now have a short turnaround before hosting American on Monday. Bucknell defeated the Eagles 78-71 at Bender Arena on Feb. 1.
Colgate 76, Bucknell 56
COLGATE (19-8)
Moffatt 3-7 0-1 8, Records 7-10 3-4 17, Lynch-Daniels 3-6 1-2 7, Richardson 8-16 2-5 19, Smith 1-9 1-2 4, Woodward 3-4 0-0 6, Thomson 1-1 2-2 4, Baker 1-2 0-0 3, Louis-Jacques 1-2 0-0 3, Capitano 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 30-60 9-16 76.
BUCKNELL (10-17)
Motta 1-3 0-0 2, Screen 5-10 0-0 10, Timmerman 2-5 2-2 6, Forrest 3-8 0-2 8, Rice 3-10 0-0 8, Bijiek 3-3 0-0 8, Adoh 1-3 2-2 4, Edmonds 0-2 0-0 0, Fulton 1-3 1-2 3, van der Heijden 2-4 0-0 5, Bascoe 0-0 0-0 0, Muller 1-1 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 5-8 56.
Halftime: Colgate 34-31. 3-Point Goals: Colgate 7-14 (Moffatt 2-3, Baker 1-1, Capitano 1-1, Louis-Jacques 1-1, Smith 1-3, Richardson 1-4, Records 0-1), Bucknell 7-20 (Bijiek 2-2, Forrest 2-4, Rice 2-5, van der Heijden 1-3, Motta 0-1, Timmerman 0-1, Adoh 0-2, Edmonds 0-2). Rebounds: Colgate 32 (Moffatt 8), Bucknell 29 (Screen 6). Assists: Colgate 19 (Smith 6), Bucknell 10 (Fulton 4). Total Fouls: Colgate 10, Bucknell 13. A: 1,829 (4,000).
Colgate pulls away from Bucknell men
- The Daily Item
-
-