LEWISBURG — Colgate rallied to force overtime and then controlled the five-minute overtime to knock off the Bucknell women's basketball team, 64-57, on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion.
The Raiders (10-7, 4-2 PL) outscored the Bison (6-11, 2-4 PL) 32-17 in the fourth quarter and overtime, coming back from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter to secure the victory. Senior Tai Johnson scored a career-high 21 points in the loss for Bucknell.
Bucknell jumped out to a quick 8-1 lead, but Colgate responded with an 11-0 run and led 16-10 at the end of the opening stanza. Bucknell controlled play in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Raiders, 28-16, to take an eight-point advantage into the closing frame. The Bison defense held Colgate to 5-for-26 shooting over the middle 20 minutes, but the Raiders refound their stroke, shooting 11-for-23 in the final 15 minutes for the comeback victory.
Morgan McMahon matched her career-high for Colgate by scoring a game-high 24 points, while Taylor Golembiewski added 12 and four steals. The Raiders had 13 steals and forced 22 Bucknell turnovers. Colgate scored 24 points off of those turnovers.
Emma Theodorsson scored 12 points for Bucknell while Emma Shaffer added nine points, 14 rebounds, tying a career-high, four assists and two blocks.
COLGATE 64, BUCKNELL 57
COLGATE (10-7, 4-2) 64
Golembiewski 5-12 2-3 12; McMillan 4-10 0-2 9; Schiller 2-2 1-2 5; Brodie 0-5 3-4 3; Paul 0-3 1-2 1; McMahon 7-14 8-9 24; Diehl 2-7 1-2 7; Midgette 1-4 0-0 2; Okafor 1-4 0-0 2. Cook 0-0 0-0 0; Ferguson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 16-24 64
BUCKNELL (6-11, 2-4) 57
Johnson 8-18 5-6 21; Theodorsson 5-12 1-2 12; Shaffer 2-8 5-6 9; Dingler 2-5 0-0 4; King 0-3 0-0 0; Kulesza 2-2 0-0 5; Sullivan 2-7 0-0 4; Sisselman 1-2 0-0 2; Matthews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 11-14 57.
Score by quarters
Colgate;16;9;7;17;15 — 64
Bucknell;10;18;12;9;8 — 57
3-point goals: Colgate 4-12 (Golembiewski 0-1, Brodie 0-1, Paul 0-3, McMahon 2-3, Diehl 2-4), Bucknell 2-12 (Johnson 0-4, Theodorsson 1-4, King 0-2, Kulesza 1-1, Sisselman 0-1). Rebounds: Colgate 37 (Brodie 7), Bucknell 41 (Shaffer 14). Assists: Colgate 10 (Golembiewski, Brodie 4), Bucknell 9 (Shaffer 4). Total fouls: Colgate 17, Bucknell 20. A: 722.