HAMILTON, N.Y. — Andre Screen matched his career high with 20 points, but Tucker Richardson scored 23 to help Patriot League frontrunner Colgate hold off Bucknell 71-65 on Saturday afternoon at Cotterell Court.
Xander Rice added 14 points and Alex Timmerman and Jack Forrest had nine each for the Bison, who fell to 7-12 overall and 0-6 in the Patriot League. Oliver Lynch-Daniels supported Richardson with 13 points six rebounds and six assists to help keep Colgate unbeaten (6-0) in the league while moving to 12-7 overall.
Colgate broke open a tight game with a 12-4 run about four minutes into the second half. Screen scored Bucknell’s first six points of the stanza, with his short jumper giving the Bison a 38-37 lead. It was 40-40 after a baseline drive by Ian Motta, but back-to-back layups by Keegan Records got the Raiders going.
The Bison still trailed by just a pair after Rice’s pull-up jumper before Colgate scored the next six to go up 52-44. A 3-point play by Oliver Lynch-Daniels stretched the Raiders’ lead into double figures for the first time at 59-48, and they would lead by as many as 13 on a Richardson layup with 5:09 to go.
The Bison hung around, and Colgate missed three straight front ends of 1-and-1s in the final minute. Bucknell was able to get as close as four at 69-65 after four straight free throws by Rice and Screen and a Rice 3-pointer. Chandler Baker made two free throws with five seconds to go to make the final margin six.
“I thought our energy was significantly better today after a very good practice yesterday, and we did some really good things against one of the best teams in the league,” said head coach Nathan Davis. “We moved the ball pretty well in the first half but got a bit stagnant about midway through the second half. Defensively, we held the highest-scoring team in the league to 71 on their home floor, but even though today was a step in the right direction we still aren’t executing well enough offensively to get over the hump.”
There were seven lead changes and three ties in a back-and-forth first half. The Bison led by as many as six at 17-11 after a 10-2 run, comprised of five points each from reserves Forrest and Josh Adoh.
Colgate 71, Bucknell 65
BUCKNELL (7-12)
Motta 1-2 0-0 2, Screen 7-10 6-6 20, Timmerman 1-9 6-6 9, Edmonds 1-3 0-0 2, Rice 4-10 5-6 14, Forrest 4-8 0-0 9, van der Heijden 0-1 0-0 0, Bascoe 1-3 0-0 2, Adoh 2-4 2-2 7, Bijiek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 19-20 65.
COLGATE (12-7)
Moffatt 1-6 0-2 3, Records 4-6 0-1 8, Lynch-Daniels 5-9 1-1 13, Richardson 9-16 4-9 23, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Thomson 3-9 2-3 8, Woodward 3-5 4-4 10, Baker 1-3 2-2 4, Louis-Jacques 0-0 0-0 0, Cummins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 13-22 71.
Halftime: Colgate 34-32. 3-Point Goals: Bucknell 4-16 (Adoh 1-1, Forrest 1-3, Timmerman 1-4, Rice 1-5, Edmonds 0-1, Bascoe 0-2), Colgate 4-12 (Lynch-Daniels 2-3, Richardson 1-3, Moffatt 1-5, Thomson 0-1). Fouled Out: Records, Woodward. Rebounds: Bucknell 31 (Timmerman 9), Colgate 32 (Records 7). Assists: Bucknell 9 (Timmerman 4), Colgate 19 (Lynch-Daniels 6). Total Fouls: Bucknell 19, Colgate 15. A: 785 (1,750).