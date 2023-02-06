COLLEGE
Men's Tennis
Bucknell 5, Drexel 2
Freshman Amar Tahirovic’s three-set victory at No. 2 singles provided the clinching point. Freshman Brendan McDonald also won a three-setter at No. 6 singles to cap off a perfect 4-0 weekend, and Harrison Gold and Nick Mueller added straight-set singles wins to put the Bison on the brink of victory.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Bucknell duo honored
Bucknell had two of the five Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse announced on Monday. Bucknell junior attack Dutch Furlong was named the Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week. Teammate freshman attack Michael Meyer earned rookie of the week. Furlong led the Bison with a career-high 10 points in their 20-6 win over Mercer. The junior attack tallied four goals and six assists in the season-opening victory. Meyer scored six goals, tying the school record for goals scored by a rookie.
Women's track & Field
Scarlet & White Invitational
Bridget Lalonde had three top-ten finishes, including a ninth-place finish 55.83 was ninth at the event but it is second all-time in the Bucknell lists, only 0.5 seconds behind the first-place mark. The Bison dominated the high jump[, placing four jumpers in the top seven. Abby Kates finished third and tied her personal best with a leap of 5' 5". Karen Hull grabbed fourth with a mark of 5' 5". Olivia Boyce nabbed fifth (5' 3"). Madeline Lehker finished out the foursome with a jump of 5' 3" to obtain seventh.
Sykes & Sabock Invitational
The Bison sent two pole vaulters, Elizabeth Bryant, and Jennifer Scott, to the Sykes & Sabock Invitational held by Penn State. Both athletes performed expertly at the invitational. Scott vaulted to third place with her clearance of 11-3 3/4. Bryant was right behind in fourth place (10-10).
Bomber Invitational
Hannah Alderfer Alderfer finished fourth overall with a record-setting day, tallying 3,081 points while racking up personal bests in four of the five events. Her best individual finish was a second place in the 60m hurdles, clocking in at 9.40 seconds. She was also fifth in the high jump and 800m run, and sixth in the long jump and shot put. Julia Acevedo competing in the Pentathlon.
MEN'S TRACK & FIELD
Scarlet & White Invitational
Samuel Whittaker placed second in the 3000 Meter Run, but his time of 8:02.55 is now the best mark in Bucknell history. It is the fastest time by 2.49 seconds. The previous record of 8:05.04 was set by Brian Harshman back in 1985. The time also qualifies Whittaker for the IC4A. Anthony Zamarra won gold in the Shot Put, with a toss of 51-3 1/2.
Bomber Invitational
Shamokin graduate Joey Masser took the top finish for SU by claiming second place overall, tallying 4,635 points across the seven events. He took first place in the 60m run and long jump, while claiming second in the 60m hurdles with a school record time of 8.39 seconds. Danville alumn Ben Bulger finished in ninth place with 4,175 points, with his best individual event finish being a fourth place in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.89 seconds.