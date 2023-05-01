Bucknell players honored
Bucknell senior defender Ella Payer earned First Team All-Patriot League honors while sophomore attacker Allie Boyce claimed a spot on the Second Team.
Payer, who was a Second Team honoree in both 2021 and 2022, is the first Bison to garner First Team All-Patriot League honors since Maddy Molinari in 2017. She is now just the seventh player in team history to earn at least three All-Patriot League nods.
Boyce wrapped up a sophomore season in which she became just the second 50-goal scorer in team history. Her 50 tallies were just two off the school mark of 52, set by Hall-of-Famer Sue Gray in 1984. Boyce is tied for the Patriot League scoring lead with 3.13 goals per game. Boyce is the NCAA’s most accurate shooter in 2023, as her .649 shot percentage is the best in all of Division I lacrosse.
Baseball
Bucknell 7, Holy Cross 5. Notes: The victory locked up the No. 2-seed in the Patriot League Tournament for the Bison. Bucknell will host third-seed Navy in the Patriot League Tournament in two weeks. Anthony Sherwin and Sean Keys each homered in the victory. Tyler O'Neill worked into the seventh inning for the victory for the Bison with strikeouts.
Bucknell is now 21-21-1 overall, 14-11 in the Patriot League.