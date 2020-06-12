Penn State football coaches and players could be reunited as soon as July 13.
The NCAA football oversight committee Thursday finalized a plan for an extended preseason that would include an additional two weeks for teams to hold walkthroughs.
The proposed model goes to the Division I Council, which the NCAA said will act on it Wednesday. The proposal is expected to pass.
Penn State is scheduled to open the 2020 season at home on Sept. 5 against Kent State.
Teams will be required to complete at least the usual 29-day preseason before they can play games.
Under the new directive, players — beginning July 13 — will be permitted to meet for weight training, conditioning and film review for no longer than eight hours per week.
With the pandemic wiping out spring practice for most teams, along with the usual required summer activities for players such as weigh training and film study, a plan was needed to make up for the lost preparation time.
A proposed schedule had been circulating among NCAA members during the last week. Oversight committee chairman Shane Lyons, who is athletic director at West Virginia, told AP a few final tweaks were made Thursday.
“This is the culmination of a significant amount of collaboration in our effort to find the best solution for Division I football institutions,” Lyons said.
The final version permits teams to conduct the maximum six hours of unpadded walkthroughs per week while also requiring two days off for the players.
The extra two weeks of walkthroughs, weight training, conditioning and film study will be limited to 20 hours per week total and can begin 14 days prior to the start of normal 29-day preseason practice.
On July 24, the NCAA will allow for summer access with walkthroughs and meetings. The transition will permit schools to “20 hours of countable athletically related activities (CARA)” which include up to one hour per day for a walkthrough with a football, up to one hour per day for position, team and individual meetings and up to eight hours per week for weight training, conditioning and film review.
Each team, however, will still have to comply with state and local health guidelines as it pertains to the coronavirus pandemic.
Teams’ preseason practice periods would begin on Aug. 7, nearly 30 days before Penn State’s season opener against the Golden Flashes.
Penn State returned 75 players to campus on Monday ahead of voluntary workouts, which begin on June 15. Earlier this week, Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis said he was elated to get the OK to return to campus and reunite his teammates ahead of voluntary workouts.
“When I first heard the news, I was really excited because it was the first step in trying to get back to normal, trying to get everybody back together, start practicing and that type of stuff,” Ellis said of his recent return to campus.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.