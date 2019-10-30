STATE COLLEGE – The road to the College Football Playoff National Championship has become more accessible for fans.
Dibitnow.com has partnered with the College Football Playoff in a move that allows college football fans to RSVP for tickets to the national championship game. The RSVP, which can be secured for up to six tickets, ensures title game tickets will be purchased at face value.
“This is our third season partnering with the College Football Playoff program,” said Dibit chief operating officer Rob Boaz. “Our first season would have been two seasons ago when Georgia played in Atlanta. We did it for Santa Clara, and now we’re going to do it in New Orleans. It’s a really fun, fan-friendly program.”
A visit to https://cfp-rsvp.com/home offers fans an option to select from an assortment of 129 teams. Ticket prices are listed below each team. Fans who select the logo of their team of choice are then directed to a web page, where they’re presented the option to purchase an RSVP. A link to RSVP is also listed on the College Football Playoff’s website.
“The way I look at it is before we existed, those tickets would go on sale early, and you’d most likely go on the secondary market,” Boaz said. “Then you’d either have to buy well in advance and hope your team makes it and see what happens, or wait until your team gets there, and then you’re scrambling to try to get tickets.”
No. 4 Clemson, college football’s reigning national champion, currently carries the highest RSVP rate at $262.80. An RSVP for No. 2 Alabama, which lost to Clemson in the national championship game last season, is listed at $209.99. RSVPs for No. 5 Penn State currently cost $50, while No. 3 Ohio State is $200. An RSVP for Pittsburgh, which received a vote in the latest AP Top 25 poll, costs $2.
“The annual title tilt, is, along with the Super Bowl, one of the most in-demand tickets in the sporting universe and has garnered anywhere from $3,000-$5,000 per ticket on the secondary market in recent years,” stated a recent Forbes article of the national championship game.
Boaz said the RSVP program has sold tickets for 67 schools this year.
“We launched in August this year, and we have a pretty good read on where the market is going to go,” Boaz said. “Clemson’s going to sell. Georgia sold pretty well this year.”
As with any marketplace, RSVP purchases fluctuate with a team’s trends. Boaz said RSVPs for LSU had a slower-than-expected start, which he attributed to the Tigers’ challenging schedule. RSVPs, however, have increased as the season and as LSU has progressed. LSU on Sunday ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this season. An RSVP for LSU costs $198.
“That’s kind of been the best seller recently,” Boaz said of LSU. “One interesting thing to me was Auburn sold extremely well this year. You really don’t know what the fans are thinking, and then they jumped all over it. Even with Oklahoma being ranked high, those didn’t sell as much as we would have envisioned. You get kind of an interesting dynamic.”
Should the Nittany Lions reach the College Football Playoff National Championship, fans who RSVP won’t have to worry about being seated next to members of opposing fan bases. RSVP seats will be not only be located next to each other, but also along with that team’s fan allotment of seats.
“If Penn State does make it to the game, the Penn State fans who buy Penn State RSVPs are going to be sitting right next to all the other Penn State fans,” Boaz said. “It really is a great fan-friendly way for fans to attend a game. That’s our ultimate goal with the program.”
This season’s College Football Playoff National Championship will be played on Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.