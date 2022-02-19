We’ll have to wait a few more years before we see an expanded College Football Playoff field.
On Friday, the CFP board of managers accepted a committee recommendation to continue with the four-team postseason format until the current contract ends following the 2025 season.
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock delivered the official statement.
“Even though the outcome did not lead to a recommendation for an early expansion before the end of the current 12-year contract, the discussions have been helpful and informative. I am sure they will serve as a useful guide for the Board of Managers and the Management Committee as we determine what the Playoff will look like beginning in the 2026-2027 season,” Hancock said.
Many in the college football world found Friday’s announcement deflating.
Last summer, it was announced the postseason field could expand to 12 teams, giving fans of the sport hope of what they’ve long clamored for.
“This is a sad and embarrassing day for college football,” ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said Friday afternoon on SportsCenter. “There was celebration among the fans, and that’s the thing that’s so irritating to listen to these commissioners and executives talk. They can’t settle this when it was already settled by a two-year investigation, and the biggest losers are the people who love the sport and support it.”
Fans weren’t the only ones optimistic about the possibility. College football coaches also looked forward to potential expansion.
On Monday, American Athletic Conference commission Mike Aresco penned “An Open Letter To College Football” with the hopes of throwing his influence behind an expanded CFP field of 12 teams ahead of this week’s meetings.
Aresco addressed the ACC’s concern that expanding would subject players to more “wear and tear” along with a proposal that would offer automatic qualifier status to Power Five (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC) programs and one to the highest-ranked Group of Five winner.
The Group of Five refers to Aresco’s AAC, Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference, the Mountain West Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.
Sadly, Aresco’s 1,684-word recommendation didn’t budge the CFP board of managers.
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff on Friday tweeted, “I share the disappointment felt by many college football fans today. I look forward to working collaboratively with other Commissioners to deliver a football playoff format that is more inclusive and balanced.”
The CFP has grown stale.
This past season offered the excitement of something new with Michigan and Cincinnati breaking through for the first time in both programs’ histories.
For Cincinnati, this year’s appearance held added significance. It marked the first time since the CFP’s inception in 2014 that a Group of Five team earned a berth. Aresco and his fellow Group of Five commissioners have long called for an expanded field that would allow for more inclusion.
As Finebaum said during his SportsCenter hit, college football fans are losers in all of this. College football players and coaches are, too. Under the current model, you better not lose more than one regular-season game if you hope to reach the postseason. Furthermore, that first loss better not happen in the final weeks of the season, putting teams in a race against time to make up for it in the polls.
Penn State fans know the pain all too well. In 2016, the Nittany Lions lost two of their first four games before rattling off nine-straight wins including one in the Big Ten championship game. Even still, Penn State found itself outside of the CFP.
That year, Ohio State, which Penn State defeated during the regular season, made it in as the loss to the Nittany Lions was the Buckeyes’ lone of the regular season.
In an expanded playoff, both teams would have earned berths.
With staying firm at four teams, the CFP power brokers are not only doing a disservice to loyal followers of the sport, but they’re also neglecting the wishes of coaches and players. We’ll see what happens in a few years, but for now, I’m expecting more kicking of the proverbial can.
Hayes covers Penn State for CNHI Sports. He can be reached at ehayes@cnhi.com