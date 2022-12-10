College
Men's track & Field
Susquehanna Early Season Multi and Invitational
Shamokin High grad Joey Masser set the facility record in the heptathlon (4,815 points). to lead a 1-4 finish for the River Hawks. Danville grad Brandon Zimmerman was second, followed by Isaiah Blatt third and Danville grad Benjamin Bulger in fourth. Other wins for SU came from Matthew Masser (Shamokin High) in the 60 hurdles, Bryce Ellinger in the long jump and Cole Goodwin (Milton High) in the shotput.
Women's track & field
Susquehanna Early Season Multi and Invitational
Sophomores Alayna Krempa and Sarah Bower each earned individual wins for Susquehanna. Krempa won the 60-meter hurdles, as she posted a personal-best time of 10.05. Bower won the pole vault.