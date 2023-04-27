First-year Penn State men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades continued his roster rebuild by adding his second transfer portal commitment this week. On Thursday, former Georgetown center Qudus Wahab tapped into Instagram to announce he will continue his playing career at Penn State.
The 6-foot-11, 245-pound post player began his collegiate career at Georgetown in 2019 before transferring to Maryland ahead of the 2021-22 season. He returned to the Hoyas a season later after Maryland replaced head coach Mark Turgeon with Kevin Willard.
Wahab played in 29 games, starting 25 of those contests for the Hoyas last season. He averaged 9.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 21.5 minutes per game. He erupted for a season-high 23 points against La Salle last November, and his 16-rebound outing against DePaul a month later marked another season-high in the category.
Wahab recorded 31 starts during his lone season in College Park with Terrapins. He averaged 7.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game that year. The Lagos, Nigeria, native began the 2021-22 season on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Watch List.
Wahab’s most impressive season from a statistical standpoint came during his sophomore year at Georgetown. That year, he recorded a 59.1 field-goal percentage, averaging 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He tallied eight double-double efforts as a sophomore and posted double-figure scoring efforts in 19 games as the Hoyas claimed the Big East championship that year.
As a freshman in the 2019-20 season, Wahab started seven games and played 32. He averaged 5.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest, and he recorded six blocks in a matchup against DePaul.
On Wednesday, former North Carolina forward Puff Johnson announced his return to the Commonwealth to play for the Nittany Lions. The Moon Township native was officially signed by Penn State on Thursday.
“I’m excited with the commitment of Puff as a player, person and a native of Pennsylvania. He starts the connection of keeping PA players home,” Rhoades said in a statement. “Puff’s versatility, toughness and confidence will make us better from day one. It’s a great day to be a Nittany Lion!”
Penn State’s list of incoming transfers under Rhoades now sits at five players. In addition to Johnson and Wahab, the former Virginia Commonwealth University head coach has added former VCU players Adrian “Ace” Baldwin (guard) and Nick Kern Jr. (guard), and former Temple combo forward Zach Hicks.
Rhoades was introduced late last month as the Nittany Lions’ new men’s head basketball coach. He succeeded Micah Shrewsberry after Shrewsberry departed the program after two seasons to become head coach at Notre Dame.