SELINSGROVE — The field for entry is tight for the NCAA Division III playoffs, so every year there is controversy when the five at-large bids are announced for the field.
This year wasn’t any different, and most of that discussion was about the viability of Susquehanna’s opponent in Saturday’s first round from the Empire 8 League, the Utica Pioneers.
Most pundits felt that Susquehanna’s Centennial Conference-foe Johns Hopkins, which finished the year 9-1 with its lone loss to the River Hawks, deserved the bid more than 9-1 Utica.
“It was definitely something that was talked about (people not thinking we belonged),” Utica quarterback Braeden Zenelovic said. “One thing we’ve done a great job of doing as a football team is realizing that we are a good football team, and all that matters is going 1-0 each week. Whether we got an opportunity in a bowl game or an opportunity to get into the playoffs, we just knew were going to take advantage of whatever opportunity it was.”
Zenelovic’s coach — Blaise Faggiano — also pointed out the success the league Utica plays in has had over the years.
“The Empire 8 has a great football history, and prepares for these types of games,” Faggiano said “I think the issue is that the Empire 8 team is Utica. We haven’t had the success some these other teams have had.”
The Pioneers football program is just 22 years old and was making its first appearance in the Division III playoffs.
Strange decision
Utica had a first down on the Susquehanna 40 with less than two minutes left in the game. After a run to get SU to burn one of its three timeouts on first down, the Pioneers opted to throw on the next two plays, including an attempt into the end zone that turned into a pass breakup for receiver Nate Palmer after Edwin Maxwell had the ball in his hands for the interception.
“We’ve got nothing to lose, and we were going to be aggressive to win this game,” Faggiano said. “You saw what happened (Susquehanna drove from the 6 into Utica territory for an interception that clinched the win for the Pioneers). I thought we needed to be aggressive to come out of here with the win.”
Zenelovic said the throw to the end zone on the second-and-7 play was on him.
“I was disappointed in the way I played. I think my decision-making in certain situations left something to be desired. We knew they thought we were going to run the football, so we were OK play-actioning them, and taking a shot,” the QB said. “I got a little pressure. I didn’t feel like I could get to my next read. I felt I couldn’t take a sack, and if you guys have followed Nate Palmer this season, he’s made those kinds of plays for us all year. We have the trust in this. In hindsight, and after seeing it on the Jumbotron, I was very disappointed, I threw the ball.”