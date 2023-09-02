BRIDGEWATER, VA. — Josh Ehrlich threw two touchdown passes and Matt Surtz ran for two more as No. 22 Susquehanna opened its season with a 51-19 rout of Bridgewater on the road on Saturday.
The River Hawks (1-0) led 16-0 in the early going and held off a push from the Eagles in the second quarter before outscoring Bridgewater 21-7 in the second half.
All-Region receiver Kyle Howes caught a 42-yard scoring pass from Ehrlich in the middle of the first quarter. The River Hawks' defense, which held Bridgewater to 11 first downs, picked up a safety and then Tommy Grabowski barrelled in from five yards out to make it 16-0.
Bridgewater, which went 9-2 a year ago, got within 23-16 before Josh Lesene recovered a fumble for a score to make it 30-16 at the break.
Ehrlich hit Rowen Hershey for his second TD pass in the third quarter and Lesense returned a punt for a score for his second touchdown.
Ehrich finished 19-of-24 for 186 yards, while Howes finished with a game-high six catches for 92 yards and the score. The SU defense held the Eagles to 3.6 yards per carry and 298 total yards.
Susquehanna 51, Bridgewater 19
Susquehanna (1-0);16;14;14;7 — 51
Bridgewater (0-1);7;9;3;0 — 19
First Quarter
SU-Kyle Howes 42 pass from Josh Ehrlich (Christian Colasurdo kick)
SU-Saftey, bad snap on punt
SU-Tommy Grabowslki 5 run (Colasurdo kick)
B-Ian Browne 55 pass from Malcolm Anderson (Jackson Henderson kick)
Second Quarter
SU-Matt Surtz 4 run (Colasurdo kick)
B-Saftey
B-Brendan Robinson 82 kick return (Henderson kick)
SU-Josh Lesene fumble recovery in end zone (Colasurdo kick)
Third Quarter
SU-Rowen Hershey 14 pass from Ehrlich (Colasurdo kick)
B-Henderson 39 FG
SU-Surtz 12 run (Colasurdo kick)
Fourth Quarter
SU-Lesene 44 punt return (Colasurdo kick)
SU;BR
First downs;22;11
Total Net Yards;372;298
Rushes-yards;38-168;32-116
Passing;204;183
Punt Returns;1-44;2-0
Kickoff Returns;3-57;7-205
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;22-29-0;8-18-0
Punts;2-45.0;5-18.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards;8-85;8-80
Time of Possession;34:52;25:08
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING-Susquehanna, Ehrlich 12-74; Surtz, 10-50, 2 TDs; Grabowski 10-36, TD; Rothermel 1-5; Betts 2-4; Hutchens 1-2; Knoblauch 1-(-1); Bridgewater 5-51; Fauntler 6-32; Loder 7-25; Anderson 10-11; Drumgood 1-4; Robinson 2-1; Longo 1-(-8).
PASSING-Susquehanna, Ehrlich 19-24-0, 186 yards, 2 TDs; Knoblauch 3-5-0, 18 yards; Bridgewater, Anderson 7-13-0, 153 yards, TD; Wood 1-5-0, 29 yards.
RECEIVING-Susquehanna, Howes 6-92, TD; Griffith 5-45; Erb 4-35; Hershey 1-14, TD; Nugent 3-9; Yamada 1-7; Grabowski 1-1; Martinez 1-1. Bridgewater, 5-95; Browne 1-55, TD; Watkins 1-25; Green 1-7.