MANDATA — As time gets shorter until the postseason this wrestling seasons, coaches are more apt to pair their kids with quality competition than to concern themselves with dual wins and losses.
Milton coach Josh Anspach and his Line Mountain counterpart, Chuck Johnson, took advantage of an opportunity for one of those matches in Saturday’s Line Mountain Duals tournament, the third of four that are scheduled.
When the host Eagles faced the Black Panthers, the bout at 145 pounds was between Milton two-time state qualifier Kyler Crawford, who came into the bout at 10-2, and Line Mountain’s unbeaten Ian Coller, whose major goal is to get to the state tournament after back-to-back fifth-place regional finishes.
In a bout with plenty of scrambles, Coller parlayed a pair of five-point moves into an entertaining 15-9 victory in a battle of seniors.
Coller, who improved to 20-0, said he was looking forward to the match.
“Before the match today, I hadn’t had anybody who’s a state qualifier, and to get match like that is good to gauge where I’m at for the rest of the season,” he said.
He added that he also needs to get in better shape.
“I was gassed out there,” he said. “I want to go into (the postseason) with a really good record so I don’t want to lose to anybody around here, but I would learn from a loss. At the same time, I don’t obviously want to lose.”
Anspach said: “Any kind of good competition is great to see where you’re at and good kids tend to see where your weakness are at. We have to make some corrections and Kyler is very good at making corrections.”
Anspach said that aside from the pair of five-pointers by Coller, he thought Crawford dominated the match for all but about 30 seconds.
“You never know what you’re going to get the next day and if we can get a good matchup, we want it,” Johnson said. “We go out every day and try to get the best matchups we can get. That was a good match for both of them.”
Line Mountain defeated Milton 51-18, and went 5-0. Milton finished 3-2 in the tournament, losing to the Eagles and South Williamsport. Midd-West, with a young team and low numbers, went 0-5.
Line Mountain junior 120-pounder Aiden Kritzer was another Eagle to go 5-0 and stay unbeaten on the season. He had four pins and a forfeit win, including a 34-second fall over York Suburban’s Zachary Emory, who came in at 8-1. He pinned four opponents in a combined six minutes.
“I was just thinking to myself about wrestling good, and staying in shape,” Kritzer said, “and pushing myself at practice so you don’t have to care about who you wrestle, and you just wrestle your hardest.”
He said the pin over Emory boosted his confidence.
Jacob Feese (215/189), Mason Leshock (132) and Bryce Carl (152) also went 5-0 for Line Mountain.
Feese got a slow start to the season because of a football injury, and Johnson said he is starting to get back into shape, pushing himself in the room and is looking good. The senior has 95 career wins.
Johnson picked up his 100th coaching victory at Line Mountain with the win over Milton.
For Midd-West, two-time state medalist Avery Bassett (160) went 5-0 on the day, including 22- and 50-second pins, to improve to 18-0. Mustang Conner Heckman (132) was also 5-0 and is now 14-3, and Jacob Ferster (285) was 5-0 and is now 7-0. He edged Line Mountain standout Dominick Bridi, 13-11.
“We’re closing the gap,” Midd-West coach Dale Franquet said. “The kids are getting better. For giving teams 30 points in forfeits, we’re not doing too bad.”
Noting that he has a lineup with four freshmen, Franquet said that he has several quality wrestlers coming up from junior high, and he looks for the program to soon be back where it was in recent years.
Milton moved to 10-4 as a team
“We knew we could compete well depending on the kids’ attitudes,” Anspach said. “We lost some matches against South Williamsport by fall where we were winning. Our wins and our losses are usually decided by bonus points, and we have to do a better job of staying off our backs.”
He noted that Alex Hoffman at 160 was the key in the team’s 36-35 win over Red Lion by avoiding giving up a pin.
Line Mountain Duals 3
Round one
Line Mountain 51, South Williamsport 24
189: Ryan Casella (SW) pinned Cale King, 1:05; 215: Jacob Feese (LM) inj. def. Sam Hostrander; 285: Dominick Bridi (LM) pinned Jake Casella, 1:08; 106: Nolan Baumert (LM) won by forfeit; 113: Robert Gardner (SW) pinned Brody Long, 1:01; 120: Aidan Kritzer (LM) pinned Kayvan Shams, 2:52; 126: Lane Schadel (LM) pinned Sam Persun, 5:05; 132: Mason Leshock (LM) pinned Jacob Hostrander, 0:16; 138: Max Bingaman (LM) dec. Jonah White, 5-2; 145: Ian Coller (LM) won by forfeit; 152: Bryce Carl (LM) pinned Trenton Morrison, 0:54; 160: Landon Lorson (SW) won by forfeit; 172: Lane Lusk (SW) won by forfeit.
Milton 48, York Suburban 27
189: Aven Ayala (M) pinned Albert Zapata, 0:32; 215: Nathan Rauch (M) pinned Jalani Hopkins, 0:45; 285: Paul Rohland (M) pinned Hayden Thoman, 2:45; 106: Justin Adams (YS) won by forfeit; 113: Tyler Adams (YS) won by forfeit; 120: Zachary Emory (YS) pinned Ryan Bickhart, 1:14; 126: Brayden Gentzyel (YS) dec. Quinn Keister, 7-1; 132: Aidan Keiser (M) pinned Christopher Beaudoin, 3:23; 138: Bryson Neidigh (YS) pinned Timothy Walter, 1:19; 145: Kyler Crawford (M) won by forfeit; 152: Chase Hoffman (M) won by forfeit; 160: Alex Hoffman (M) pinned Cole Jones,1:13; 172: Jason Valladares (M) pinned Dakota Shue,1:43.
Red Lion 43, Midd-West 25
Round two
Line Mountain 46, Midd-West 15
215: Feese (LM) pinned Elijah Grove, 0:18; 285: Jacob Ferster (MW) dec. Dominick Bridi, 13-11; 106: Baumert (LM) won by forfeit; 113: Long (LM) won by forfeit; 120: Kritzer (LM) won by forfeit; 126: double forfeit; 132: Conner Heckman (MW) dec. Schadel, 8-1; 138: Leshock (LM) maj. dec. Austin Aucker, 8-0; 145: Coller (LM) pinned Caden Wolfley, 1:51; 152: Carl (LM) pinned Jeffrey Yount, 1:47; 160: Avery Bassett (MW) won by forfeit; 172: Ben Umstead (MW) dec. Maurer, 5-3; 189: King (LM) pinned Jeffrey Herman, 0:56.
South Williamsport 42, Milton 36
215: Rauch (M) won by forfeit; 285: J. Casella (SW) pinned Rohland, 5:00; 106: Shay (SW) won by forfeit; 113: Shams (SW) won by forfeit; 120: Gardner (SW) pinned Bickhart, 0:25; 126: Persun (SW) pinned Keister, 4:56; 132: Keiser (M) pinned J. Hostrander, 0:17; 138: Walter (M) pinned White, 0:58; 145: Crawford (M) pinned Morrison, 1:39; 152: Lorson (SW) pinned C. Hoffman, 0:28; 160: A. Hoffman (M) pinned Jackson, 3:38; 172: Lusk (SW) pinned Valladares, 1:04; 189: Ayala (M) pinned R. Casella, 3:03.
Round three
Line Mountain 66, York Suburban 11
285: Thoman (YS) won by forfeit; 106: Adams (YS) pinned Baumert, 3:51; 113: Long (LM) pinned Barley, 2:10; 120: Kritzer (LM) pinned Emory, 0:41; 126: Schadel (LM) pinned Naylee Price-Ierley, 0:31; 132: Leshock (LM) pinned Beaudoin, 1:32; 138: Bingaman (LM) won by forfeit; 145: Coller (LM) won by forfeit; 152: Carl (LM) won by forfeit; 160: Maurer (LM) won by forfeit; 172: King (LM) pinned Shue, 1:31; 189: Feese (LM) pinned Albert Zapata, 1:09; 215: Dominick Bridi (LM) pinned Hopkins, 4:24.
* — York Suburban had one team point deducted for a coach entering the mat area.
Milton 36, Red Lion 35
285: Rohland (M) won by forfeit; 106: Austin Kuehne (RL) won by forfeit; 113: Alex Kuehne (RL) won by forfeit; 120: Aaron Simpson (RL) pinned Bickhart, 0:25; 126: Cayden Wratchford (RL) pinned Keister, 2:26; 132: Diesley (RL) pinned Keiser, 1:44; 138: Walter (M) dec. Gulli, 5-0; 145: Crawford (M) dec. Tristan Brenneman, 10-4; 152: C. Hoffman (M) pinned Owen Smith, 2:30; 160: Ryan Fry (RL) tech. fall A. Hoffman, 16-0; 172: Valladares (M) pinned Brock Holloway, 1:23; 189: Ayala (M) pinned Max Vigue, 0:58; 215: Rauch (M) won by forfeit.
South Williamsport 46, Midd-West 27
285: Ferster (MW) won by forfeit; 106: Shay (SW) won by forfeit; 113: Gardner (SW) won by forfeit; 120: Shams (SW) won by forfeit; 126: Persun (SW) won by forfeit; 132: Heckman (MW) pinned J. Hostrander, 1:32; 138: Aucker (MW) pinned White, 2:21; 145: Wolfley (MW) dec. Morrison, 7-0; 152: Lorson (SW) pinned Yount, 2:24; 160: Bassett (MW) pinned Jackson, 0:22; 172: Lusk (SW) pinned Umstead, 1:57; 189: R. Casella (SW) pinned Herman, 0:47; 215: J. Casella (SW) pinned Grove, 0:18.
Round four
Line Mountain 51, Milton 18
106: Baumert (LM) won by forfeit; 113: Long (LM) won by forfeit; 120: Kritzer (LM) pinned Bickhart, 0:54; 126: Schadel (LM) pinned Keister, 1:12; 132: Leshock (LM) won by forfeit; 138: Keiser (M) pinned Bingaman, 1:23; 145: Coller (LM) dec. Crawford, 15-9; 152: Carl (LM) dec. C. Hoffman, 6-3; 160: A. Hoffman (M) pinned Maurer, 1:36; 172: King (LM) pinned Valadares, 2:40; 189: Feese (LM) pinned Ayala, 2:46; 215: Bridi (LM) dec. Rauch, 17-11; 285: Rohland (M) won by forfeit.
York Suburban 42, Midd-West 30
Round five
Line Mountain 66, Red Lion 10
113: Long (LM) pinned Alex Kuehne, 1:18; 120: Kritzer (LM) pinned Simpson, 2:33; 126: Schadel (LM) pinned Wratchford, 0:32; 132: Leshock (LM) pinned Deisley, 1:19; 138: Gulli (RL) maj. dec. Bingaman, 9-1; 145: Coller (LM) pinned Brenneman, 1:14; 152: Carl (LM) pinned Smith, 0:53; 160: Fry (RL) pinned Maurer, 0:34; 172: King (LM) pinned Holloway, 2:36; 189: Feese (LM) pinned Vigue, 1:01; 215: Bridi (LM) won by forfeit; 285: Jaroslav Johnson (LM) won by forfeit; 106: Baumert (LM) pinned Austin Kuehne, 1:55.
Milton 40, Midd-West 24
113: double forfeit; 120: Bickhart (M) won by forfeit; 126: Keister (M) won by forfeit; 132: Heckman (MW) pinned Keiser, 1:38; 138: Aucker (MW) won by forfeit; 145: Crawford (M) maj. dec. Wolfley, 12-4; 152: C. Hoffman (M) pinned Yount, 1:04; 160: Bassett (MW) pinned A. Hoffman, 0:50; 172: Valladares (M) pinned Umstead, 0:44; 189: Ayala (M) pinned Herman, 0:14; 215: Rauch (M) pinned Grove, 0:48; 285: Ferster (MW) pinned Rohland, 1:58; 106: double forfeit.