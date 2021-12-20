LEWISBURG — Cecelia Collins and Carly Krsul scored career-highs, and the Bucknell women bolted from the gates Monday to lead wire-to-wire in their eighth consecutive win, 80-69 over visiting Buffalo.
It was the most points scored by the Bison this season, and it came at the expense of the 12th-ranked team in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll.
Collins poured in 21 points, and Krsul added 17 off the bench to match teammate Taylor O'Brien. Tai Johnson also scored a career-high nine points for Bucknell (9-2).
The Bison surged to a 29-13 lead after one quarter, and they led by 23 points after a 12-0 run in the second quarter. Buffalo (6-4) never led in the game.
Bucknell registered assists on each of its first 14 field goals and finished with 21 assists, including a game-high six by Marly Walls. Walls also posted six points, six rebounds and three steals.
Krsul added 13 rebounds, including seven offensive boards, to record her third career double-double. She was 8-of-11 from the field, while Collins (7-of-13) and Johnson (4-of-6) bolstered the Bison's 47.5% shooting clip.
Bucknell led 43-26 at halftime after canning 17 of 33 shots, including all four of its 3-point attempts.
Buffalo cut the Bison lead to 62-57 with less than eight minutes to play, but could draw no closer. Bucknell made its free throws down the stretch — and finished 17-for-23 at the foul line — to preserve the double-figure final margin.
The Bison outscored the Bulls 34-18 in the paint.
Georgia Woolley led Buffalo, which had won five of its last six, with 22 points off the bench and added 11 rebounds. Dyaisha Fair added 20 points, including four 3-pointers.
Bucknell 80, Buffalo 69
Buffalo (6-4) 69
Summer Hemphill 6-16 2-4 15, Adebola Adeyeye 1-1 0-0 2, Dyaisha Fair 8-24 0-0 20, Jazmine Young 1-5 1-4 4, Cheyenne McEvans 2-7 0-0 4, Loren Christie 0-3 0-0 0, Georgia Woolley 7-10 4-4 22, Nia Jordan 0-1 0-2 0, Dominique Camp 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 26-71 7-14 69.
Bucknell (9-2) 80
Emma Shaffer 2-2 3-4 7, Cecelia Collins 7-13 5-6 21, Taylor O'Brien 5-19 6-8 17, Marly Walls 2-5 2-4 6, Tai Johnson 4-6 0-0 9, Carly Krsul 8-11 1-1 17, Caroline Dingler 0-3 0-0 0, Remi Sisselman 0-1 0-0 0, Julie Kulesza 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-61 17-23 80.
Halftime: Bucknell 43-26. 3-point goals: Buffalo 10-24 (Woolley 4-6, Fair 4-8, Young 1-3, Hemphill 1-6, Camp 0-1); Bucknell 5-10 (Collins 2-2, Kulesza 1-1, Johnson 1-2, O'Brien 1-2, Walls 0-1, Dingler 0-2). Rebounds: Buffalo 41 (Hemphill 13, Woolley 11); Bucknell 39 (Krsul 13, Walls 6). Assists: Buffalo 8 (Camp 4, Fair 4); Bucknell 21 (Walls 6). Steals: Buffalo 3 (Fair 3); Bucknell 8 (O'Brien 3, Walls 3). Blocked shots: Buffalo 10 (Hemphill 4); Bucknell 5 (five with 1). Turnovers: Buffalo 15, Bucknell 12. Team fouls: Buffalo 19, Bucknell 14. A: 395.