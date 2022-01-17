The Daily Item
Bucknell guard Cecelia Collins was named the Patriot League Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Week on Monday, earning the award for a third time this season.
The Scranton Prep graduate has been more and more comfortable in her role with the Bison.
“It’s definitely an adjustment coming from regular high school play to Division I college,” Collins said. “I feel like the upperclassmen have made it a lot easier for us.”
Collins posted a pair of massive performances in two important wins for the Bison and set a number of new career highs.
Collins was near a triple-double in Sunday’s 62-52 win over American at Sojka Pavilion. She scored a team-high 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting (44.4%), including a late bucket in the fourth quarter that put the Bison up by seven with just more than four minutes to play. Six of Collins’ 14 points came during the final frame, helping Bucknell avoid an American comeback.
Collins added a career-high nine assists in the contest, which were the most by a single player since Jan. 17 of last season. She also set career highs in rebounds (seven) and steals (three).
“I just want to be someone who brings the energy every single time I go out on the floor,” Collins said. “I don’t really like to think about statistics or anything like that. I just play hard.”
On Wednesday, Collins supplied 16 points on 7-of-16 shooting (43.8%), six rebounds and four more assists in Bucknell’s 56-45 win at preseason favorite Lehigh. She came up with two steals and a career-high two blocks as well against the Mountain Hawks.
Collins is the first Bucknell player to claim multiple Rookie of the Week awards since Kaitlyn Slagus, Kyi English and Kate Walker combined to win it eight times in 2015-16.
Collins ranks first among Patriot League rookies in scoring (11.7 ppg), is 12th in the league in assists (2.5 apg) and is ninth in minutes per game (32.4). She’s scored in double figures in 11 of 16 games and has totaled 20 assists over the last three games.
The Bison have won three straight league games, and are 12-4 overall, which is the best overall record in the Patriot League.
“It’s a winning program, and that’s what I came here for — that winning attitude,” Collins said.