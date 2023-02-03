LEWISBURG — Kurt Phipps sparked a three-bout streak that pulled Bucknell within four points late, but Columbia closed out the EIWA meet for a 25-12 on Friday.
The Bison (6-6 overall, 4-3 EIWA) fell behind 12-0 after three upper-weight bouts before Dorian Crosby won a 2-1 decision at 285 pounds. After a technical fall, the No. 23-ranked Phipps (133) and No. 33-ranked Darren Miller (141) won consecutive close decisions. Miller topped No. 21-ranked Matt Kazimir, 2-0.
Dylan Chappell's 7-6 win at 149 points got Bucknell within 16-12.
The Lions responded with a one-point decision and the meet's only pin to win.
Columbia 25, Bucknell 12
174: Lennox Wolak (CU) tech. fall Coy Bastian, 22-6; 184: Aaron Ayzerov (CU) major dec. Mason McCready, 9-1; 197: Jack Wehmeyer (CU) dec. Nolan Springer, 7-4; 285: Dorian Crosby (BU) dec. Billy McChesney, 2-1; 125: Nick Babin (CU) tech. fall Grayson McLellan, 16-0; 133: Kurt Phipps (BU) dec. Angelo Rini, 2-1; 141: Darren Miller (BU) dec. No. 21 Matt Kazimir, 2-0; 149: Dylan Chappell (BU) dec. Danny Fongaro, 7-6; 157: Cesar Alvan (CU) dec. Riley Bower, 4-3; 165: Joshua Ogunsanya (CU) pinned Nick Delp, 4:42.
Note: Columbia was deducted one team point.