Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rookie Alexandre Texier scored 2:08 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.
Texier beat Linus Ullmark from the right circle off a quick pass from Nick Foligno to give the Blue Jackets their first win of the season.
n Blues 3, Maple Leafs 2
TORONTO — Alex Pietrangelo scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, leading St. Louis to a victory over Toronto.
Oskar Sundqvist and Brayden Schenn also scored for the defending champions, who have earned points in their first three games this season (2-0-1). Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots.