FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against Chicago Bears in Chicago. In their long rivalry, the Packers and the Bears have played 198 times. Only two meetings came in the playoffs. In Jan. 2011, they faced off for the NFC title and a trip to the Super Bowl. Rodgers and a staunch defense silenced Soldier Field, building a 14-0 lead and 21-7 lead and won their third successive road game in the postseason.