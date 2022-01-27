SUNBURY — Kaden Hoffman said coach Bill Zeigler wrote one word at the top of the Shikellamy practice plan on Tuesday.
"Toughness," Hoffman said. "That's all that was preached in practice on Tuesday."
See, the Braves didn't handle a physical defensive game from Danville, resulting in a 26-point loss to the Ironmen on Jan. 7.
"To be honest, that Danville game really exposed some of our weaknesses, and things we've had to work on," Zeigler said. "We've been improving on those things. It's never good to get blasted like we did, but it gave us more of a focus, so maybe it was a good thing."
On Wednesday, Shikellamy proved it learned its lessons over the nearly three weeks since that loss to Danville.
Mason Deitrich scored 20 points to pace all five Braves starters in double figures, and a wide variety of defenses forced the Indians into some poor shots as Shikellamy knocked off Shamokin, 70-60, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action at Lockcuff Gymnasium.
That improvement over the last three weeks can be attributed to sophomore point guard Ryan Williams growing into his role. Against the Indians (9-6 overall, 6-3 HAC-I) just 10 turnovers through the first three quarter as Williams deftly handled the Indians man-to-man and pressure defenses. The sophomore finished with 13 points, but maybe more important was his ability to get into the lane and find his teammates easy shots.
That helped Shikellamy build a 15-point lead early in the fourth quarter.
"I'm just getting used to the speed (of the varsity game), right now," Williams said.
Zeigler added: "He's having more fun out on the court — laughing and having fun — right now. When he makes a mistake now, he's coming over to tell me what he did, before I even have a chance to tell him. So he's growing up right in front of my eyes, and it's nice to see."
The teams were locked in a struggle for most of the first half. Shikellamy (9-6, 8-4) took an early 5-0 lead, but by the time Shamokin tied it at 5-5 with 4:09 left in the opening period, neither team had more than a one-possession lead until final two minutes of the half.
Scott Miller converted a tough bucket inside that started a 9-1 run by the Braves to open up a 27-20 lead when Deitrich knocked down a 3-pointer with 16.9 seconds left in the first half. Dom Michaels answered with a 3-pointer of his own to send Shikellamy to the locker room with a four-point advantage.
Hoffman, scoreless in the first half, had all 10 of his points in the third quarter, and his 3-pointer with a little more than three minutes left in the third quarter gave Shikellamy a nine-point advantage, 44-35.
Freshman Case Lichty scored four straight to cut it to five for the Indians, before Hoffman found Williams with 5.2 seconds left in the quarter for layup, and a 46-39 Shikellamy lead after the third quarter.
Williams negotiated the Shamokin pressure after the Braves turned the ball over to start the fourth. He got into the lane, and dished it to Deitrich for a wide open 3-pointer as the junior guard scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter as Shikellamy built a 54-39.
The Indians fought to get back into the game, cutting the lead to six points at 59-53 with 1:59 left in the game.
John Peifer converted 3 of 4 foul shots, and Williams hit all six of his in the final minute as the Braves staved off the rally.
Williams had six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Cam Lenner and Peifer each finished with 11 points. Peifer had a team-high eight rebounds.
Cayan Miciecki led the Indians with 14 points. Jennsyn Shuey had nine points and 11 rebounds, while Colin Seedor and Joey Tarr each finished with eight points.
SHIKELLAMY 70, SHAMOKIN 60
Shamokin (9-6) 60
Cayan Miciecki 6 2-6 14; Joe Hile 1 0-0 3; Colin Seedor 3 1-2 8; Jessyn Shuey 4 1-2 9; Joey Tarr 2 2-2 8; Case Lichty 1 5-7 7; Dom Michaels 2 0-0 5; Rylan Price 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 11-19 60.
3-point goals: Tarr 2, Price 2, Hile, Seedor, Michaels.
Did not score: Cam Annis, Jason Leiby.
Shikellamy (9-6) 70
Ryan Williams 3 7-8 13; Cam Lenner 3 4-5 11; John Peifer 4 3-5 11; Mason Deitrich 7 3-4 20; Kaden Hoffman 4 0-0 10; Scott Miller 1 0-0 2; Trey Wallace 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 17-22 70.
3-point goals: Deitrich 3, Hoffman 2, Lenner.
Did not score: Xavier Fashaw.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;9;14;16;21 — 60
Shikellamy;9;18;19;24 — 70