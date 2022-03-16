LEWISBURG — The last thing a group of four relay swimmers wanted at the PIAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships was a delay before their final race.
That ended up being the exact thing that happened as a technical issue delayed Wednesday’s championship swims by nearly an hour. Delays aren’t exactly new for the PIAA, but for a group of swimmers attempting to win their first medal it can be difficult.
The good thing for Conestoga’s Gary Wang, Jake Wang, John Yeniay, and Graver Stephen was the delay couldn’t stop them as they posted a 1:32.56 to top the event. It was a close finish as Liberty posted a 1:32.64 for second, and Upper St. Clair got third in 1:32.66.
“I felt good; I just wanted to get a lead for my teammates,” Gary Wang said. “I wanted to get out and get some open water for the rest of the guys.”
Open water was difficult to come by as Liberty’s Daniel Lehr and Upper St. Clair’s Ganesh Sivaramkrishnan pushed out of the blocks strong for quick starts. The group was side-by-side for nearly the entire first lap.
The crowd showed support throughout the opening lap as the long delay left the fans with a little extra energy to expel. As the second group of swimmers hit the water, the sound levels were jumping high.
“It felt really good,” Jake Wang said. “It felt really fast. It was a really good race. It’s my first state medal, and it’s really exciting to get it with my teammates.”
Jake Wang, who finished third in the 200 IM with a 1:50.20, swam the breaststroke portion of the race, and was able to give his team a small opening. John Yeniay followed with the butterfly and continued to keep his team right with the competition on either side.
“It always feels good to swim with these guys,” Yeniay said. “Swimming here is just a great experience. It’s a lot of fun.”
Yeniay picked up his second state medal in the 100 fly when he posted a 50.86 for a seventh overall finish.
The group certainly had fun at the end of the medley relay when Graver pushed through the final 25 to reach the touchpad first. His teammates celebrated the win, pointing and reaching out for high-fives from Graver, who shook hands with competitors before celebrating with his teammates and friends.
“It’s so satisfying getting that last touch in when it’s a really close race,” Graver said. “My team was doing everything they trained for. They kept up as they always do, and it paid off. It feels awesome.”
Two state records fell at the end of the night when Downingtown East’s Alexa Fulton finished the 50 free in 22.66. Jia Annie of Hatboro-Horsham claimed another state record in the next event with a 52.04 to win the 100 fly.