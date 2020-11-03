The celebration had just started to die down around the Selinsgrove bench Saturday after Sydney Shatzer’s game-winning goal against Shikellamy in double-overtime of a District 4 Class 3A girls soccer semifinal when the Seals got some news.
An assistant coach told the team that Mifflinburg upset top-seeded Athens in the other semifinal, setting off another celebration.
The reaction wasn’t because of the opponent — the Seals and Wildcats played to a scoreless draw in their only regular-season meeting — but because Mifflinburg’s win meant third-seeded Selinsgrove will host Saturday’s district championship match at 1 p.m.
“I’m excited, and I feel really confident about the next game,” Shatzer said. “It’s on our home field, so it will be nice to play there.”
The tangible result of the Seals winning was they get a chance to play for the title, but Shatzer said the biggest thing — especially in a season they weren’t sure would happen because of the coronavirus pandemic — is they get to keep playing.
“I’m just glad that this wasn’t our last game as seniors because I really didn’t want it to end,” Shatzer said.
Selinsgrove (11-5-3) needed more than 105 minutes to dispatch the rival Braves in the semifinals. Selinsgrove took the lead in the first half but gave up a second-half equalizer that pushed the game into overtime.
“In the second half, we were down a bit,” Selinsgrove senior keeper Alivia Ravy said. “After the half was over, we talked about it and we were like, ‘It’s over. Get our heads up. Focus. We’ve got to be smart.’
“It’s a tiring game. It was cold. There was a lot of intensity.”
The Seals know they can’t afford a similar dip in intensity level if they want to win their first district title since 2017.
“We start off with great intensity then drop off,” senior Annalise Bond said. “That’s how we got scored on and got stressed out. If we keep up the intensity, I think that’s a major impact.”
Selinsgrove was upset as the higher seed in the district semifinals each of the last two seasons, falling to Mifflinburg in 2018 and Shikellamy last year.
Bond said this year’s team is mentally tough and prepared, and that’s what helped it outlast the Braves.
“I think we played really, really well against a very talented team,” Bond said.
That performance, as well as the opportunity to play at home, has the Seals confident ahead of the district final.
The keys to a Seals victory — and a district title — seem simple, but the Wildcats will try to make accomplishing them difficult.
“We need to connect in the midfield,” Bond said.
“We have to stay in the right mindset, and hang together as a team,” Ravy said.
If Selinsgrove does that, the players like their chances.
The girls district playoffs continue today with the Class A semifinals. Eighth-seeded Southern Columbia, coming off a double-overtime upset of top-seeded Benton, heads to No. 4 South Williamsport. Third-seeded Northumberland Christian takes on No. 2 East Juniata, the defending district champion.
On Thursday in Class 2A, Lewisburg, seeded sixth, heads to No. 2 Bloomsburg, and top-seeded Central Columbia hosts No. 5 Montoursville.